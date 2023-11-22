Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organized a panel discussion titled ‘Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the 5th Industrial Revolution,’ on the sidelines of the eighth edition of the Knowledge Summit 2023.

This panel session discussed the significant role played by the fifth Industrial Revolution in achieving the SDGs, addressing the digital divide, and the efforts of the UNDP in bridging it. Additionally, the discussion explored the concept of preparedness for the future in the 5th Industrial Revolution as well as the role of youth in driving this revolution and contributing to the achievement of the SDGs.

The session featured Dr. Dena Assaf, United Nations Resident Coordinator in the United Arab Emirates; Dr. Cathy Garner, Director of Knowledge Economy Innovations; and Dr. Fadi Salem, Director of Policy Research Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government. The session was moderated by Khaled Abdel Shafi, Director of the Regional Hub for Arab States at the UNDP.

Dr. Assaf emphasized that the SDGs are gaining more and more prominence in the rapidly evolving world of today. She highlighted the role of digital transformation in contributing to these goals and the role of youth in leading the 5th Industrial Revolution. She said, “Youth are a vital source of innovative energy, possessing the ability to embrace modern technology and transform it into innovative solutions for addressing various economic and social challenges.”

Dr. Assaf pointed out that the United Nations is working to enhance international cooperation to achieve the SDGs by providing a platform for governments, companies, and non-governmental organizations to exchange information and experiences and collaborate towards achieving these goals.

Furthermore, Dr. Cathy Garner stressed the significance of preparing for the future in the 5th Industrial Revolution, highlighting the need for technological education, training, and a persistent commitment to continuous learning and growth.

Dr. Fadi Salem highlighted the contribution of youth in driving the 5th Industrial Revolution and their substantial contributions to achieving the SDGs using technology to address global challenges. He underlined supporting initiatives that empower young people, develop their capabilities, utilize their creativity, adapt to change, and work collaboratively for a sustainable future.

The MBRF is organizing the 8th edition of the ‘Knowledge Summit’ in collaboration with the UNDP. The summit is being held under the theme ‘Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution,’ at the Dubai World Trade Center, between November 21 and 22, 2023. The virtual sessions of this summit will be held on November 23, 2023. The event features a broad participation of experts, leaders, government officials, and specialists from various fields across the world.

