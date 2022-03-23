Dubai, UAE: The seventh edition of the Knowledge Summit, themed ‘Knowledge: Protecting Humanity and the Planet in the Pandemic’ officially concluded their wide range of events and informative sessions held between March 14 - 18, 2022. The summit witnessed the participation of more than 108 major speakers, including experts, leaders, and government officials from all over the world. 15 virtual sessions were conducted, scoring 1,154,761 views. 25 live sessions were aired on the summit’s website and social media platforms over the course of the five days, with 1137 people attending the offline sessions held at Expo 2020 Dubai headquarters on 14 and 15 March.



The Knowledge Summit 2022 was organized by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Leaders and experts at the Summit highlighted the importance for countries and institutions around the world to join forces and re-imagine knowledge acquisition in societies over the next few years. They believed that such optimal use of knowledge would allow countries to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and meet the challenges of the current decade.



His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “The seventh edition of the Knowledge Summit, held over a period of five days, served as a platform for in-depth intellectual discussions with leaders, experts, thinkers, and participants. These sessions have worked toward highlighting the risks, impacts, opportunities, and options for managing and anticipating challenges, and have worked towards formulating appropriate solutions to combat these challenges in the next 10 years. The Summit has successfully conveyed the message that knowledge is the power of the future, and that its acquisition comes from the modernization of education systems, and facilitation of its provision to young people.”



“The Summit has also resulted in many proposals and recommendations, which we will actively work on during the year by discussing them with intellectuals, opinion makers, leaders, experts, and government officials from all over the world. This is in line with the foundation’s aim to consolidate knowledge and enable societies to devise sustainable solutions,” His Excellency added.



His Excellency was especially delighted by the enthusiastic participation of experts, leaders, and government officials from all over the world, as well as the broad support received from the public and private sectors in the UAE.

e&:



Hatem Dowidar, CEO of e&, said, “We are thrilled to have participated in this event, which has brought together experts from around the world to highlight important themes that are centered on ways to strengthen global cooperation, and contribute to the promotion of a knowledge economy. At present, given the changes brought about by the pandemic, it is important to construct a system that will work towards protecting humanity and the planet by promoting dialogue, encouraging reflections on common goals, and enabling innovation to accelerate life under new conditions.



As a future-focused technology group, e& is heavily invested in its mission of positively influencing societies by piloting next-generation technologies, building innovative partnerships, and working for a brighter digital future. We can indeed create a world where everyone can be empowered through new possibilities. However, this can only happen when institutions from different industries come together at global events such as the Knowledge Summit and put forward inspiring ideas that will ultimately contribute to the promotion of the social and economic growth of the UAE and to long-term sustainable development.”



Al Nabooda Automobiles:

For his part, K. Rajaram, Chief Executive Officer, Al Nabooda Automobiles, Audi's exclusive distributors in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: “It is an honor for us to work with the MBRF for the sixth consecutive time and help organize this event. At Audi A Nabooda, we believe that the true mark of progress for a country is in its ability to provide knowledge and make it accessible to as many people as possible. This event is therefore crucial to the progress of the world, and we are proud to champion it.”



He added: “The Audi VIP fleet served as the transport of international speakers and delegates throughout the Emirate of Dubai. We are pleased to extend our support and warmly welcome them to the United Arab Emirates.”



Dubai Media Inc.:

Ahmad Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of radio and TV sector at DMI, Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), said, “The media partnership for the events of the Knowledge Summit 2022 reflects the vision of the DMI to attain the highest levels of leadership based on innovation and quality. This is in line with the next phase of the Dubai Government’s strategy to ensure consistent communication and cooperation between various institutions and government services in Dubai. Such initiatives are in fulfillment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to support and encourage the creative initiatives of various community and service activities that will contribute to highlighting the advancement of the UAE in various fields.”



Al Mansoori further noted that the DMI, in all its sectors, has always strived to serve society in all aspects through their plans, programs, strategies, and objectives. Special effort was taken to ensure that the largest specialized technical team of professionals in television, radio, publishing, and digital media were involved in all the Summit sessions and events.



Roya Media Group:

For his part, Eng. Fares Al Sayegh, CEO of Roya Media Group, said: “At Roya Vision Group, we are pleased to continue our support for the MBRF and the sponsorship of the Knowledge Summit 2022 at its seventh edition. This is testament to our belief that knowledge is the most crucial building block of society. It is important to collaborate on initiatives that work toward raising awareness on such noble causes. It is also our duty to ensure that people are informed and able to recognize the importance of knowledge in the development of our societies. In doing so, we also maintain our efforts to support the MBRF in their endeavors to empower future generations.”



Entrepreneur:

Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, said, “We are proud of our partnership and sponsorship of the seventh edition of the knowledge summit, which has been renowned as the most outstanding knowledge event in the region. Our sponsorship of this event can be attributed to our strong belief in the crucial role that knowledge plays in the building of societies, and towards the advancement and development of nations. We take this opportunity to further reaffirm our commitment to working closely with the Foundation and provide all support necessary toward its various initiatives and events around the world. As a global leader, Entrepreneur is keen to empower upcoming generations, and we look forward to our future collaborations with the MBRF.”



Al Dafrah TV:

Jaleela Abu Hatab, CEO of the Al Dafrah TV, highlighted the role of knowledge in allowing people to win over disease, understand the universe, and discover the secrets of life. She also added that it was the most powerful weapon to face challenges and disasters. “At Al Dafrah TV, we are working hard to celebrate the makers of knowledge and strive to facilitate it’s building and dissemination to the whole world.”



Weyyak.com:

Nadine Samra, Chief Business Officer of Weyyak, mentioned that their sponsorship of the events at the Knowledge Summit 2022 held in Expo 2020 Dubai was part of their commitment to serving the central role of knowledge towards inspiring people and preparing them for the future.



She further added: “This sponsorship is also in recognition of the cooperation and communication between Weyyak.com and the MBRF toward the success of the Knowledge summit. It also reflects our commitment to the development of the local and international community.”



TeN TV Channel:

CEO of TEN TV Channel, Nashaat Al Dehi, said, “As the world struggles to cope with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, knowledge remains the first and strongest weapon to protect all of humanity. TEN Channel takes great pride in our partnership and media sponsorship agreement for the Knowledge Summit. We are confident that this in line with our vision to enhance the role of the media in raising awareness. Through this media partnership with the MBRF, we have sought to strengthen our cooperation and invest in the success of the media sponsorship of TEN Channel in the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative that was organized by MBRF last year.”



El Madar:

Engineer Rami Al Maliji, Director General of El Madar for Digital Media, said, "El Madar Digital Media Foundation is proud to be a media sponsor and part of the Knowledge Summit 2022, which is one of the most important Arab events in the area. We are confident that this platform will be utilized to work towards ensuring that knowledge is efficiently utilized towards addressing the various challenges facing humanity.”



Alghad TV:

Sameh Abdel Fattah Kheder, Director of Public Relations and Media at Alghad, said, "The media partnership between the Alghad TV and the MBRF reaffirms our commitment to strengthening the existing cooperation between the two institutions following Alghad TV’s successful media sponsorship for MBRF’s ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative that was organized last year.”



The MBRF is an affiliate of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), which aims to strengthen future generations and empower them to devise sustainable solutions that facilitate the process of knowledge acquisition and research in the Arab world. It also strives to establish knowledge-based societies by funding research projects, activities, and initiatives.



In line with the Foundation’s support for ideas and innovation, the MBRF focuses on three major pillars, namely education, entrepreneurship, and research and development. The Foundation is currently working to further develop human resources in the region by creating a broad base of human expertise with extensive knowledge and talent. This will also help provide more opportunities for younger generations to acquire knowledge and build all the skills required to secure a better future and improve their quality of life.



