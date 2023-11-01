Dubai, the UAE:- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), announced the comprehensive details of the highly anticipated ‘Knowledge Summit 2023.’ Scheduled to take place from 21 to 22 November 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and featuring a virtual day on 23 November 2023, this summit promises to be an unparalleled confluence of minds and ideas.

This announcement was made during a press conference organized by the MBRF at the Dubai Press Club in the presence of His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF; Khaled Abdel Shafi, Regional Hub Manager at the UNDP through Zoom; and Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor of the UNDP Knowledge Project.

Themed ‘Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution,’ the eighth edition of the Knowledge Summit will focus on the pivotal role of knowledge in shaping the bedrock of knowledge cities. These cities are poised to become the indispensable pillars of the future economic model, fostering dynamic environments for innovation and creativity, enhancing the overall quality of life for individuals, and advancing communities. The summit is set to attract a multitude of global experts and specialists from diverse sectors, facilitating an exchange of profound experiences and insights. The event’s agenda includes a series of insightful sessions, workshops, and lectures, featuring a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers. Furthermore, it will provide a platform to showcase the latest technologies and innovations across various sectors.

The summit will also dedicate substantial focus to the transformative technologies of the Fifth Industrial Revolution and the comprehensive metamorphosis it has initiated in conventional business models. It will underscore the pivotal role of this revolution in enhancing communication between individuals and digital systems, fortifying cybersecurity, fostering energy efficiency, and augmenting the overall efficacy of networks.

Moreover, the summit will cast a spotlight on the outcomes of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI), a pioneering global indicator designed to monitor the global knowledge landscape comprehensively. The GKI is designed to assess the knowledge status in various countries, identify their strengths and weaknesses, and draw attention to the interplay between knowledge and development, as well as ways to keep pace with changes.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb highlighted the summit’s primary focus on underscoring the crucial significance of knowledge in attaining sustainable development and scrutinizing the key factors influencing the development of future cities. HE also underscored the summit’s comprehensive sessions, which will extensively cover critical subjects, including fortifying the role of knowledge in shaping future economies and societies, exploring avenues for leveraging cutting-edge technologies to meet sustainable development targets and tackle global predicaments, fostering creativity and innovation, and expediting access to knowledge resources through the application of artificial intelligence technology. Emphasizing the summit’s status as the foremost global knowledge event. HE portrayed it as an innovative platform for the exchange of experiences and ideas, actively supporting the pathways for the generation and dissemination of knowledge worldwide.

“The summit is being organized in line with the UAE’s commitment to bolstering individuals with knowledge and preparing them with the skills necessary for the future. The MBRF takes great pride in its strong alliance with the UNDP, working closely to execute a range of projects and ventures aimed at spreading knowledge, such as the GKI and the ‘Future Skills for All initiative,” HE said.

Khaled Abdel Shafi stated, “The Knowledge Summit is one of the most prominent knowledge events that discuss the future of the world and its challenges. It serves as a vital platform for fostering collaboration among the pillars of scientific, academic, and knowledge communities. It highlights the importance of science, technology, and innovation in achieving sustainable development and improving the quality of life for individuals in communities around the world. We take pride in our partnerships with the MBRF as we jointly orchestrate this influential summit, a catalyst for innovation, sustainable progress, and international cohesion in the domains of science, technology, and education. We look forward to continuing to develop this cooperation to have a positive impact on the knowledge landscape and to support sustainable development goals, especially in the region.”

Dr. Hany Torky said, “Through our partnership with the MBRF, we aim to achieve sustainable development in the Arab region. We dedicate our efforts to initiating programs that bolster countries’ capacities for establishing knowledge-based communities. These efforts include the implementation of diverse and distinctive projects catering to various segments of Arab societies. Notably, the GKI and the ‘Future Skills for All’ initiative are among our key endeavors, aiming to facilitate online platforms that offer opportunities for the advancement and empowerment of Arab citizens’ skills. Our partnership with the MBRF is of great importance as it helps us identify strengths and weaknesses in the knowledge systems. The Knowledge Summit is considered one of the distinctive and high-quality events that help raise awareness about the importance of knowledge in building cities and societies of the future.”

The Knowledge Summit 2023 is set to host 43 dynamic sessions, discussing various topics, including digital health, sustainable tourism strategies, educational transformation tools, building knowledge cities, the 5th generation of educational technologies, the impact of the Fifth Industrial Revolution on startups and the biotechnology industry, the enhancement of cybersecurity, and media and content creation in the age of artificial intelligence technologies. In addition, the sessions and activities also cover topics such as reviewing sustainable smart solutions, outlining perspectives on sustainable development goals in the era of the Fifth Industrial Revolution, the concept of Human Society 5.0, and the waste-to-fuel strategies.

-End-

