Dubai, UAE: On the sidelines of the eighth edition of the ‘Knowledge Summit,’ a panel discussion titled ‘Living Intelligently together during the 5th Industrial Revolution’ highlighted the role of neuroscience in advancing the 5th Industrial Revolution.

Presented by Dr. Hannah Critchlow, bestselling author, broadcaster, and neuroscience presenter, the session discussed various topics, including the importance of neuroscience in contributing to the 5th Industrial Revolution, the concept of Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs), and their applications across fields.

Critchlow explained that neuroscience made significant contributions to the 5th Industrial Revolution, the new stage of industrial evolution characterized by the emergence of new technologies, such as AI, smart robotics, nanotechnology, and advanced healthcare systems.

Furthermore, Critchlow highlighted the magnitude of neuroscience in aiding the development of these technologies by providing a deeper understanding of how the human brain works. For example, neuroscience research can contribute to the advancement of AI systems, which can think and learn like humans and assist in the development of robots, which are capable of communicating with humans.

Critchlow also pointed out that mental health plays a crucial role in knowledge cities. Individuals with good mental health tend to be more productive, creative, and adaptable to change. She emphasized the weight of mental health in knowledge cities through increased awareness, adequate resources, and public health promotion, resulting in various economic and social benefits as well as raising levels of well-being and happiness.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is organizing the events of the eighth edition of the ‘Knowledge Summit’ in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), under the theme ‘Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution.’ The summit is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 21 to 22, with virtual sessions continuing on November 23, 2023. The summit features a broad participation of experts, leaders, government officials, and specialists from various fields worldwide.

