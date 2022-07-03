3 camps will take place between July 13th to August 18th at Abu Dhabi Youth Hub, with 35 spaces available in each

For the first time, students will visit established Abu Dhabi businesses to gain real-life insights on entrepreneurism

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced the launch of the fourth edition of its distinguished Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp 2022. The upcoming camp will be the first of its kind, as it returns to a physical, in-person camp, following 3 virtual camps which commenced in 2020. The entrepreneurial summer camp, which is set to take a place in the Youth Hub in Abu Dhabi, is now open for free registration for aspiring young entrepreneurs. The camp will have 3 separate 2 working week segments, starting from July 13th to July 22nd, July 25th to August 4th, and August 8th to August 18th.

The Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp aims to inspire innovative young students between the ages of 10 and 18, while equipping them with knowledge by offering a mix of workshops and private sessions led by renowned speakers who will share their expertise across various business verticals.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund stated: “We are delighted that the Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer is returning once again and this time, the students will have the opportunity to attend in-person and participate in the entrepreneurship workshops and lessons. As always Khalifa Fund is committed to identifying and implementing new and innovative ways to empower the UAE’s youth; the Venturist will provide the students with resources and mentorship which will enable them to unlock their entrepreneurial potential.

The key aim of the Venturist is to offer a high-quality camp that is accessible and specifically targeted toward youths who show an interest in enterprise. We aspire to encourage idea generation, collaboration, and thinking out of the box through creating an acute understanding, and equipping the young generation with the knowledge required to be successful entrepreneurs.”

Her Excellency added: “We’re offering the Venturist free of charge as we see this camp as a tool which can empower the next generation of UAE entrepreneurs. The programme is designed to equip young people with the essential business skills required to build their capacity to thrive and grow into the industry leaders of tomorrow and succeed in the business world while contributing to empowering the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE”.

In this face-to-face edition, the camp will be divided into 3 separate camps lasting 10 days for each. The first two camps will be dedicated to senior students from the age category of 13 to 18 years old, while the 3rd camp will be for the junior students aged 10 to 14 years; as well as being free of charge, transportation will be facilitated.

In its latest edition, the Venturist is building on the recognition and response that it has received from its two preceding sessions where more than 200 specially selected students participated. The Camp brings together an esteemed line-up of teachers, entrepreneurs, and speakers to help attendees navigate through the programme. The participants will work in groups with specialist tutors and build on their business ideas. The programme also aims to teach innovation and invention, logo design, marketing, promotion, prototyping, budget and finance, and business plan development. Towards the end of Venturist, participants will pitch well-thought-out business ideas to a committee of entrepreneurs and representatives.

To register now for free or learn more about the selection criteria, please visit https://www.eightyouth.com/venturist https://www.eightyouth.com/venturist.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

