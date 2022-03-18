Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Kanoo Industrial & Energy, a part of Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Company, showcased a wide range of innovative and value-added solutions, along with the latest addition of sustainability and technology solutions at the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) 2022. The largest international oil and gas conference which was recently held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Kanoo Industrial & Energy understands the requirement of more advanced and sustainable solutions for the complexities of the upstream industry. This year at IPTC, Kanoo Industrial and Energy aligned its efforts with IPTC’s focus on the dissemination of new and current technology, best practices, and activities curated to highlight the importance of the value chain and maximizing asset value.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, President of Kanoo Industrial & Energy said, “The world has acknowledged the need to shift the economy to a more sustainable path. Global leaders are working towards creating smarter solutions harnessing technology to create a sustainable future. IPTC being one of the largest and most prestigious international conferences for petroleum engineering, provides a platform to discuss the array of technologies and developments taking place in the oil and energy sector. Also, a platform to engage in conversations with like-minded professionals and industry leaders to identify the challenges and opportunities posed by the evolving global energy landscape.”

“At IPTC 2022, we were able to showcase our existing and new solutions along with our principals, with the aim of creating new business opportunities by strengthening our relationships and network across the whole energy sector”, he added.

Mr. Ahmed Fawzi Kanoo, the Vice President of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, also commented, “With our decades long experience at Kanoo Industrial and Energy, we have been developing a fortified base of partners and customers who demonstrate their trust in our services, as well as strengthening our relationships and connections with the entire industry. We are continuing our efforts to reinforce and secure our stature as one the leading innovative companies that embraces the latest technologies.”

Some of the major key partners that have showcased their solutions this year as part of the Kanoo Industrial and Energy stand included Positive displacement pumps by Circor, Dilating Disk valves Clarke Valves, Gas separation membranes by Fujifilm, 3D printing and reverse engineering by Imaginarium, industrial videoscope, borescopes by Olympus, Compression solutions by Woodserve, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Remote Visual Inspection (RVI) equipment by MFE Middle East.

With the range of cutting-edge technology, Kanoo Industrial & Energy is focused to attract international/ Local Specialist partners/innovators to implement solutions that will enable the industry in GCC to move towards a sustainable future.