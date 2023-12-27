​​​​​​Focusing on Listening Techniques for Child Abuse Victims and Forensic Report Writing "Kanaf" enhances the capabilities of healthcare professionals in addressing child abuse through workshops at Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital

Sharjah: In a concerted effort to strengthen the capabilities of healthcare professionals in addressing child abuse, Kanaf, a child protection centre under the Child Safety Department in Sharjah, conducted a workshop titled "The techniques for using Socratic questions when dealing with child victims of violence in the medical sector." This workshop, attended by 50 doctors and administrative staff from Al Qasimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital underscored the pivotal role of the healthcare sector as a strategic partner in responding to child abuse cases with professionalism and effective communication.

Facilitated by Kanaf Mental Health Director, Dr. Bana Youssef Bouzaboon, the workshop covered a comprehensive range of topics, including principles and guidelines for providing healthcare services to child victims of violence and abuse, counseling and guidance, indicators of child abuse, and effective listening skills. The emphasis was on utilising Socratic questioning techniques when engaging with children.

Socratic Dialogue and Building Trust

The Socratic method of questioning, attributed to the Greek philosopher Socrates, promotes dialogue and interaction to stimulate deep thinking and explore emotions. Kanaf adopted this approach for its profound impact on the psychological well-being of the child, fostering trust among those involved in seeking the truth and creating a secure environment during questioning.

The workshop emphasised the significance of affording the child an opportunity to express themselves, listening attentively, understanding the emotions conveyed, and paying attention to non-verbal cues. Maintaining an appropriate distance to convey interest without causing discomfort was highlighted.

Patience, calmness, and interactive engagement with the child were underscored, encouraging participants to allow the child to share their story at their own pace. Participants were advised to avoid pressuring, rushing, or interrupting the child, fostering an environment conducive to open communication.

Five Stages of Child Protection

The workshop delved into the five stages of child protection: listening to the child, empathising without judgement, inquiring about their needs, fears, and concerns, responding appropriately, understanding and believing the child, promoting their safety, and collaboratively devising plans for self-protection. Emphasis was placed on providing comprehensive support to the child, assisting them in accessing information, services, and social support.

A Collaborative Society for Healthy Children

Ameena Al Refaei, the Director of Kanaf, emphasised the importance of partnerships and awareness in the centre's approach. She highlighted the crucial connection between child protection, ensuring a healthy upbringing for future generations, and the need for a collaborative and informed society to handle child abuse cases professionally.

Al Refaei stated, "With the launch of Kanaf, we have witnessed unprecedented cooperation from various entities and institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah. This commitment from all segments of society confirms the Emirate's dedication to human development and childhood care, contributing to the advancement of Sharjah and its society."

Kanaf is poised to conduct its second workshop in January at Al Qasimi Hospital, focusing on "Mechanisms for Writing Forensic Reports in Child Protection." Dr. Bana will lead the workshop, engaging forensic doctors from the Ministry of Justice's forensic medicine department. The workshop will cover best practices in writing forensic reports related to suspected physical and sexual assaults against children, proposing a unified report template that meets professional standards in a clear and direct manner.