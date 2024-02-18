This week's edition of Curry Club at Jumeirah Golf Estates drew 40 players, including both members and guests. The event, hosted on the Fire course, featured a pairs scramble format, adding an exciting twist to the evening on the greens.

Kian Higgins and Mark Schoombie took the Curry Club crown by storm with their remarkable performance, boasting a net score of -6 (-7 gross) during their round on the front nine of the Fire course. Their stellar play, highlighted by five birdies and an eagle, propelled them to victory in impressive fashion.

Louis Thorne and Eirik Andresen showcased their skill and consistency, securing an impressive -5 score without any drop shots, earning them a well-deserved second place. Meanwhile, Cavit Yildiz and Dilek Yildiz also posted a -5 score, demonstrating their competitive edge, albeit narrowly missing out on second place due to countback.

The updated Order of Merit standings,

1st Bradley Webb 23 points

2nd Lee Johnston 22 points

3rd Annabel Ayres 21 points

Ed Atack, Golf Services Executive at Jumeirah Golf Estates, expressed his thoughts during the prize-giving presentation, stating, “Thank you everyone for again supporting this event, thank you to Kasturi for your hospitality and see you all again next Thursday on the Fire course!”

About Jumeirah Golf Estates:

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.