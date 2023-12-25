The spirit of the season came alive at Jumeirah Golf Estates as it hosted the much-anticipated Christmas Scramble Competition on the Fire course. This event took on the format of a spirited 4-ball Texas Scramble, attracting an impressive turnout of 116 members wearing their best Christmas outfits.

In an outstanding display of skill and teamwork, the quartet of Hash Kapadia, Tara Hession, Aharron Leo, and Jamie Green emerged victorious in the Christmas Scramble Competition with a remarkable score of net -22. Their stellar performance included an impressive feat—they didn't register a single net par throughout the round. Every hole saw them scoring either a net birdie, eagle, or bogey, ultimately securing a resounding victory winning by 2 strokes.

Securing a commendable second place in the Christmas Scramble Competition were Josh Worton, Cahal Altman, Andrew Cullen, and Sven Wiegand with an impressive net score of -20. Their round was nothing short of remarkable, highlighted by an astounding tally of 7 net eagles and 6 net birdies helping them win on countback from third place.

Claiming a commendable third place were Richard Stumbles, Philippa Stumbles, Kristen Blomeley, and Chris Othen, concluding their round with an impressive score of -20. Despite their exceptional performance, their placement was decided by a countback.

The Christmas Scramble Competition featured two exciting Nearest the Pin contests. Thijmen Lips showcased remarkable precision, claiming victory on Hole 8 with an impressive shot landing just 3 feet 10 inches from the pin. Additionally, Nick Whiteford displayed exceptional accuracy, winning the Nearest the Pin competition on Hole 14 with an equally impressive shot, finishing just 3 feet away.

Concluding the prize-giving presentation, Ed Atack Golf Services Executive at Jumeirah Golf Estates, thanked everyone for participating. “Thank you all 116 of you for playing and supporting this fantastic competition, we hope you all have a lovely Christmas and if we don’t see you in the new year, we wish you a happy new year.”

About Jumeirah Golf Estates

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.