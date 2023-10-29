Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the monthly Jumeirah Pairs by The Lounge Spa over the Fire Course. This event was battled out in a Pairs Betterball Stableford where the best net score on each hole within the pair is counted to the overall team score.

The winning score was Net 61 (-11) scored by Juliette Castell & Mitsuko Emmerson. The pair recorded 8 net birdies and 2 net eagles with one of those net eagles occurring on the treacherous Par 3 14th hole, courtesy of a gross 2 by Juliette.

In second place was the pair of Rony El Haber & Adam James with a score of Net 61 (-11). Unfortunately, it was not to be for the pair who narrowly missed out on countback to the eventual winners. The pair also recorded a Net hole in one on the Par 3 14th although a costly bogey on the 18th would only be good enough for second place.

Third-place prize went to Martin Stewart & Bradley Stuart with a great score of Net 63 (-9). Congratulations to the pair as their score was good enough to claim third place outright even after a bogey on the Par 4 17th.

There were two on-course competitions, winning Nearest the Pin on hole 14 was Jayson Hilton. Twelve players managed to beat Tommy Fleetwood Academy Teaching Professional Ginger Delacretaz who hit her shot to ten feet on the 8th hole. A draw took place for the players who manged to hit inside of Ginger’s ball, the winner for this goes to Adam James. Adam takes home his second prize of the evening after finishing runners up in the team overall.

Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, commented, “A huge congratulations to all our prize winners today. Thank you for participating in today’s event. A huge thank you to The Lounge Spa team for their continued support of club events here at Jumeirah Golf Estates, your involvement provides an elevated experience for our participants.”

