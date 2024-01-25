Jumeirah Golf Estates recently hosted a Ladies Individual Stableford event on the Fire course. Despite a limited field, with 12 participants, the competition unfolded with great energy. Notably, a significant portion of the ladies was engaged in the ICC match at Jebel Ali Golf Club.

Claiming victory by an impressive three strokes in the Ladies Individual Stableford event was Gill Stevens. Her stellar performance, accumulating 40 points, featured three net eagles and a noteworthy gross birdie on the challenging par-4 ninth hole.

Securing the second spot was Marta Balaguer, with a total of 37 points and an impressive tally of 7 net birdies, Balaguer showcased remarkable skills on the Fire course. Her strong finish on the back nine, amassing 24 points, contributed to a fantastic performance.

Claiming the third was Willemijn Roeterdink with a total of 35 points, Roeterdink demonstrated consistent play throughout the round. Her notable performance on the back nine, concluding with a birdie on the 18th hole and a score of 39, solidified her third place finish.

Teresa Sheepwash secured victory in the Nearest the Pin competition on the 14th hole. Her precision and skill were on full display, earning her this on-course accolade during the Ladies Individual Stableford.

Ed Atack, Golf Services Executive at Jumeirah Golf Estates, expressed his thoughts during the prize-giving presentation, stating, “Firstly, thank you all for playing this week and supporting the ladies section! We hoped you enjoyed today and we wish you good luck next week in Abu Dhabi for the Park Hyatt event at Yas Acres!”

About Jumeirah Golf Estates

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.