The golfing season is well under way, and this week Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted its inaugural Corporate Invitational event. A total of 8 companies with 2 teams of 4 took to the prestigious Earth Course to battle for victory. The format of the day was a fourball scramble where the best ball is selected after each shot and the overall prize went to the winning company with the best combined score of both teams.

A huge congratulations to the winning company on the day, Mapei, for scoring a combined net score of 39 under par, the two teams competing for Mapei included Craig Beech, Carl Munn, Tony Hogg, Eddie Stanley, Ian Gregory, Robbie Nelson, Steve Keirnan and Jamie Otto.

Mapei were deserved champions on the day with both teams finishing 1st and 2nd, although it was the team consisting of Craig Beech, Carl Munn, Tony Hogg, Eddie Stanley who took the glory scoring a very impressive 20 under par (net 52) on a very difficult Earth Course with the rough far longer than usual as the course gets ready to host the DP World Tour Championship next month. The highlight of the day for the team were the four net eagles, with two of those arriving on back-to-back holes, 4 and 5.

Runners up, also representing Mapei were the team of Ian Gregory, Robbie Nelson, Steve Keirnan and Jamie Otto, scoring a brilliant 19 under par (Net 53) winning on count back. The teams net scores included three eagles, thirteen birdies and only two pars which saw them fight off challenges from the rest of the pack.

Missing out on second place via count back with an overall score of 19 under par (Net 53) were the team representing Kerry Logistics which consisted of Darren Baker, Peter Kerins, Alex King & James McSweeney.

There were two Nearest the Pin competitions occurring on both hole 6 and hole 17, the winner of Nearest the Pin on hole 6 went to Darren Baker from Kerry Logistics.

In addition, the Nearest the Pin on the treacherous 17th hole was navigated wonderfully by Peter Smith representing Dubai Airports.

Alongside the Nearest the Pin prizes there were two Longest Drive competitions on both the 9th and 14th holes. Winner from Oma Emirates went to Oliver Ravenscroft while the winner on the 14th hole was claimed by James McSweeney from Kerry Logistics who had a picked up his second prize of the evening, proving a crucial asset to the Kerry Logistics team.

Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager, commented, "Congratulations to Mapei Construction which took home today’s overall prize, I would like to thank all of today’s sponsors who made today possible which includes Oma Emirates, Citi Bank and Crystal Corp without your support the event wouldn’t be such a success. A big thank you also goes to the participating corporations, Kerry Logistics, Dubai Airport, CBBG, Wehbe Insurance, Danway, Core Emirates and today’s victors Mapei. I very much look forward to welcoming you back again next year!”.

About Jumeirah Golf Estates

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.