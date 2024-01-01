At Jumeirah Golf Estates, the monthly Jumeirah Pairs members event unfolded with great excitement, welcoming 52 teams to the Fire course for a riveting day of golf. The format for this month's event was a Pairs Shambles. In this format, each team selected the best tee shot, and both players continued the hole by playing their individual balls from that chosen position.

Claiming victory in the Jumeirah Pairs were Martin Ayrton and Sherma Ayrton, securing a remarkable score of net -13 (59) via countback. Their impressive round was marked by a total of 4 net eagles, with Martin contributing three of these extraordinary shots.

Securing a commendable second place in the Jumeirah Pairs were Mark Castell and Juliette Castell, matching the winning score of net -13 (59). Their remarkable round was marked by a tough net bogey on the challenging par 5 18th hole, which ultimately proved pivotal in the countback decision, leading them to narrowly miss out on the victory.

Finishing in third place were Ravi Khanna and Roma Khanna, concluding their round with an impressive net -12 (60). Their exceptional performance featured a remarkable tally of 8 net birdies and 2 net eagles.

The event featured two on-course competitions, the 'Beat the Pro' challenge on Hole 11 was hit by PGA professional and Golf Services Executive Ed Atack, landing 12 feet on the challenging 205-yard hole. Five players managed to beat the pro, and Cavit Yildiz emerged victorious, securing a raffle prize—a 45-minute lesson with Head Professional Tim Backhouse. Additionally, Jayson Hilton demonstrated exceptional accuracy, clinching the Nearest the Pin competition on Hole 8.

Concluding the prize-giving presentation, Ed Atack Golf Services Executive at Jumeirah Golf Estates, thanked everyone for participating. “A big thank you to all 104 for joining us and supporting the event as always today. Special thank you to our sponsors for today, The Lounge Spa who without their support this wouldn’t be possible.”

About Jumeirah Golf Estates:

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.