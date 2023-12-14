Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the second round of the Ladies ICC on the Fire course, featuring an individual Stableford format that brought together the best talents from Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Emirates Golf Federation, and Jumeirah Golf Estates. Each team's best eight scores out of ten players were integral in determining the overall team's standing.

Jumeirah Golf Estates' own Sherma Ayrton delivered a stellar performance, achieving her lowest-ever score of 43 points. Sherma's remarkable round was marked by an impressive tally of 7 net birdies and 2 net eagles. Her outstanding display not only earned her victory in the individual standings but her valuable points would help her team climb the overall rankings.

Securing an impressive second place at the Ladies ICC was Jumeirah Golf Estates' own Nicsha Rodriguez. Nicsha's standout achievement included a remarkable gross 38 on the back nine, featuring a crucial gross birdie on the challenging Par 4 17th hole. This pivotal birdie played a significant role, securing her second place by a mere stroke.

Securing a commendable third place with 37 points was Jane Vorster. Jane's performance included 5 net birdies and an impressive net eagle on the par 4 17th hole.

There were two gripping on-course competitions. Jane Vorster displayed remarkable power and distance, clinching the longest drive title on Hole 7. Meanwhile, Nicsha Rodriguez showcased exceptional precision, in the nearest the pin on Hole 14 with a fantastic approach shot that nestled within 5 feet of the pin.

At the conclusion of the second round, the team standings in the Ladies ICC were as follows: Abu Dhabi Golf Club closed with a total of 462 points, while Emirates Golf Federation secured 501 points. Emerging at the forefront was Jumeirah Golf Estates, leading the charge with an impressive total of 517 points.

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.