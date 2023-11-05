Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted 28 players on the Fire Course in a 9-hole Pairs Scramble event for this week’s Thursday Curry Club, with the weather cooling down it was all set for a fantastic evening of golf.

The format was a Pairs Scramble where each player played their own ball on the tee and the best ball was chosen. Both players then play from the chosen ball and the process repeats itself until the ball is holed, the team with the lowest net score at the end wins.

The winning pair of Kian Higgins & Scott Keller took the victory as they shot an impressive score of -7 net (net 29). The team of two were net -7 through their first 7 holes till they eventually cooled off the round with back-to-back pars as they won Thursday Curry Club by one stroke.

Club Manager Stephen Hubner and his partner Peter Martensson recorded a -6 net as they made four birdies an eagle and four pars.

Third place was the team of Ed Atack & Massimo Spezi who shot a very respectable -4 net which started with 5 pars in a row before a solo eagle on the first hole by Ed, which was backed up by birdies on 3 and 4.

There were two on-course competitions; including the nearest the pin on hole 2 and the longest drive on the par 5 5th. Conor Duffy won the nearest the pin on the 2nd with Jamie Hallett winning the longest drive on hole 5.

Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Ed Atack, Golf Services Executive, commented, “Thank you, everyone, for taking part in today’s event, and a huge congratulations to all our prize winners. A big thank you to Kasturi Restaurant for providing us with a wonderful selection of food and the space to host tonight’s presentation. Also, a big thank you to you guys who have played today and we look forward to seeing you next week for our last Curry Club before we close both courses in preparation for the DP World Tour Championship.”

About Jumeirah Golf Estates

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.