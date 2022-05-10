The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has successfully concluded a busy second day at the 2022 edition of Arabian Travel Market, which is taking place in Dubai from 9 - 12 May 2022.

High profile travel trade professionals including leading tour operators, travel agents, aviation partners, industry stakeholders as well as members of the media visited the stand to meet with members of the Jamaica delegation to discuss new and expanded partnerships, opportunities for collaboration and platforms for elevating the reputation of Jamaica as a destination of distinction for Middle East travellers.

The Jamaica delegation is led by Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism of Jamaica and accompanied by Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board along with a variety of industry representatives from Jamaica.

During the first two days of the event, the delegation connected with key industry stakeholders and met with new and potential partners to discuss ways to further promote Jamaica to Middle East-based travellers.

Jamaica Tourist Board also hosted a 'Taste of Jamaica' on stand activity for media and industry delegates from across the GCC and wider MENA region, enabling visitors to sample authentic cuisine and exquisite Blue Mountain Coffee during the networking event.

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism of Jamaica commented: “We’ve seen some great interest from the MENA region and made strong headway with leading industry professionals from the region. We look forward to undertaking further meetings to discuss potential collaboration during the next two days of the show which will further raise the profile of the destination.”

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board commented: “We have been delighted with the warm welcome we received during the first two days of Arabian Travel Market and were pleased to welcome new and existing partners from across the MENA region to the stand for an authentic ‘Taste of Jamaica’. The positive meetings and interactions we have undertaken with new and potential strategic partners will further develop tourism ties and help build a solid foundation for exponential success within the MENA market.’

