Amman, The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan: The capital, Amman, is set to host the Droidcon Global Conference, the franchise name for a series of community conferences in Europe, focused on software development for Google's Android smartphone framework. The droidcon conferences are the largest Android developer conferences held outside the USA.

The Conference will be organized next January 18 to 20, 2024, by OMNES Media and its technical arm, OMNES Technologies, as the approved organizer of the ‘droidconamman’ edition in Amman, Jordan. The event is in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Digital Skills Association, and under patronage of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB).

On this occasion, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmad Al Hanandeh, emphasized the importance of supporting such technical conferences. These events provide vital opportunities for university students and professionals working in the telecommunications and IT sector to keep up with the latest technologies and innovations. They also contribute to exchange of knowledge and the creation of employment opportunities for the Jordanian youth, which are in alignment with the goals of the Digital Skills Association.

The Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, stressed on the importance of holding the Conference in the Jordanian capital, Amman, and welcomed visiting participants visiting the country. “Mobile computing has revolutionized the tourism sector through the way we interact with technology, and the ability to access information and communicate about tourism has become essential in today’s fast-paced world,” Arabiyat said.

Arabiyat pointed out that the JTB seeks to enhance its contribution in supporting and sponsoring conferences concerned with tourism, especially those aiming to attract, market and promote Jordan as distinct destination. “As part of its strategy for 2024, JTB seeks to make Jordan a distinguished destination for attracting, producing and integrating technology with tourism promotion at the local and regional levels. The JTB also supports tourism technology-based development as part of its strategy for innovation, creativity and efficiency, and also by creating an interactive model that stimulates and enhances innovation in business tourism, and the sponsorship of this conference is based on its importance in promoting business tourism,” he added.

The droidcon conference hosts a comprehensive range of events, workshops and services to improve the skills and expertise of Android developers around the world. Since 2009, the droidcon conference has supported the Android operating and programming system to become a globally recognized brand, a one-stop resource for professional developers, and a reliable platform that connects many brands, partners, and the Android developer community.

Commenting on the announcement, Fahed Aldeeb, CEO of OMNES Media, said: “droidcon events are held in more than 25 technology hubs in five continents, with more than 25,000 developers and professionals participating every year. Today, we are delighted to announce that Amman has joined this global network and will be a technology destination for Android developers both locally and regionally.”

Aldeeb thanked the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Digital Skills Association, and the JTB for their cooperation and contribution to organizing this important and purposeful conference that brings many benefits for the Android community in Jordan. During its three days of operation, the conference will host about 1,000 participants from university students, programmers, specialists and representatives of technology companies to get acquainted with the latest developments in the industry and to learn about the best programming solutions, in addition to introductions to the brightest young Jordanian talents in the world of Android.

Aldeeb stressed the importance of the Android platform as a major global system in operating mobile devices, with a global market share of about 71%, compared to iOS’s 28%, according to a study recently published by Statista.com. At the same time, the Android developer community includes nearly six million developers around the world.

It is worth noting that the Digital Skills Association was established with the support of the Youth, Technology, and Jobs project funded by the World Bank and overseen by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. The association aims to develop and manage the labour market in the telecommunications and IT sector, matching skills and qualifications with the demands of the Jordanian job market. This effort contributes to the improvement of the education and vocational and technical training sector, as well as the monitoring and evaluation of services and training programs along with their outcomes.

Recently, Mobile Seasons GmbH has granted OMNES a license to use the trademark and other intellectual property rights related to the organization and management of the droidcon conference in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. OMNES Media will also provide the promotional and marketing support for the conference, including advertising and promotion on its website and all social media platforms. The Amman edition of droidcon will witness the attendance and participation of hundreds of speakers from the international key players such as Google, Meta, TikTok, Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, IBM, Cisco and many others.

For more information, please visit the conference website via:

https://www.amman.droidcon.com

Or contact us via email:

info@omnesmedia.com