Sharjah: The upcoming fourth edition of the "Jewels of Emirates Show," the UAE’s first of its kind showcasing diamond jewelry, gold, silver, and luxury watches, is set to become the largest in the event's history. The event, supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and organized by Sharjah Expo Center, is scheduled to run from June 1 to 4.

Over 100 exhibitors, including elite jewelers and jewelry designers, are gearing up for the exhibition, which has expanded to cover an unprecedented area of 10,000 square meters. The expansive show space will host hundreds of distinguished brands, offering a broad display of the latest fashion lines, contemporary jewelry designs, and exquisite gold and diamond sets.

Adding to the glitz and glamour, this year's show will also introduce special perfume pavilions. These dedicated sections will host premier companies and retailers specializing in perfumes, incense, and oud, adding a sensory dimension to the exhibition experience.

More than just a showcase for luxury items, the show will provide a platform for cultural exchange, highlighting the richness of Emirati heritage. The event will feature an exclusive Emirati designer pavilion, where attendees can explore a variety of traditional Emirati jewelry, gold works, and handcrafted items. Here, visitors will find one-of-a-kind pieces made from natural pearls, diamonds, and precious stones, reflective of local artistry and craftsmanship.

"We are thrilled to witness the continuous growth and development of the 'Jewels of Emirates Show,' solidifying its reputation as a preferred destination for connoisseurs and enthusiasts of rare jewelry pieces. This remarkable platform draws together a curated selection of major jewelry companies, esteemed goldsmiths and gold dealers, and the finest brands, all under one roof,” said Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing Department at Expo Centre Sharjah.

“The event will facilitate direct communication and the exchange of knowledge and experiences, embodying Expo Centre Sharjah's commitment to uplift the local gold and jewelry industry. Moreover, it will provide an invaluable opportunity for young Emirati talents to immerse themselves in gold trading, design, and artifact manufacturing, thereby boosting the competitiveness and quality of our national products in both local and regional markets," Shattaf added.

The exhibition will be open to visitors free of charge from 1 pm to 10 pm on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 3 pm to 10 pm on Friday.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com