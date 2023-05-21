Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is all set to host the fourth edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show, running from June 1 to 4, 2023. The event, which will be held with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will unveil exquisite collections from numerous Emirati companies, acclaimed jewellery designers, and top local and international brands, featuring gold, silver, diamonds, precious stones, pearls, and watches.

The 2023 event will experience an expansion of the exhibition area to 10,000 square meters, aiming to attract a larger audience expected to throng the venue to explore exclusive offers, the latest jewellery fashion lines, and modern designs. The show will feature gold and diamond sets inspired by Emirati heritage, in addition to raffles for valuable prizes and numerous gifts for visitors.

HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, highlighted that the Jewels of Emirates Show has carved a significant spot for itself in the list of local events specializing in gold and jewellery. The fourth edition aims to continue this success and solidify its leadership by exceeding visitors' expectations. Efforts have been made to expand the list of participants and attract new exhibitors, including various local and international companies, promising a showcase filled with a variety of gold and silver jewellery, and international and heritage pieces.

The exhibition will be open to visitors free of charge on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. And on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 10 p.m, It offers an excellent opportunity for visitors to make purchases directly and view the latest jewellery, gold, and stone designs. Additionally, the event will feature a special pavilion for perfumes, which will include top companies and stores specializing in perfumes, incense, and oud.