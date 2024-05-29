Sharjah: The fifth edition of the "Jewels of Emirates" Show will kick off tomorrow (Thursday), May 30, at Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), and is slated to run until June 2, 2024.

Organised by ECS with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event will feature more than 144 exhibitors representing top-tier local and international brands in diamond, gold and silver sets, in addition to gemstones, pearls, and luxury watches.

The exhibition will also showcase the artistry of acclaimed Emirati jewellery designers and gold artisans, highlighting their exceptional craftsmanship and the beautiful ornaments and jewellery meticulously crafted by their skilled hands.

The "Jewels of Emirates" Show offers visitors a unique opportunity to acquire the most exquisite Emirati heritage jewellery, including exclusive pieces adorned with natural pearls, diamonds, and precious stones.

With exclusive offers and discounts available, shoppers can enjoy the event's competitive prices and indulge in an exceptional shopping experience. They can also participate in various draws organised by Expo Sharjah, both at the exhibition and via social media, standing a chance to win an array of valuable prizes, including gold and diamonds.

Highlighting the significance of the event, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the "Jewels of Emirates" Show has become a major attraction for leading local brands and Emirati jewellery designers. It serves as a platform where young Emirati entrepreneurs and talented people can unveil their unique works and exhibit their artistic creations and exquisite jewellery designs.

Fostering meaningful connections with prominent industry experts, the event promotes an environment that facilitates the exchange of knowledge and experiences among exhibitors, while sharpening their jewellery making skills.

“Through the dedicated efforts of our organizing team and the support of our partners and exhibitors, we are confident that the exhibition will continue to thrive and solidify its leadership role, reinforcing Sharjah and the UAE's position as a top destination for gold and jewellery shopping in the region”, Al Midfa added.

The "Jewels of Emirates" Show is the UAE’s first-of-its-kind annual event specialising in diamond jewellery, gold, silver, and luxury watches. Consistently drawing a significant number of visitors, including esteemed Emirati jewellery and gold designers, the exhibition acts as a crucial platform to bolster the UAE’s gold manufacturing and trading industry, which plays a key role in the country’s economic growth.

The fifth iteration of the event will be open to visitors free of charge on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 pm to 10 pm, and on Friday from 3 pm to 10 pm. It promises extensive participation from major brands and leading companies in the gold and jewellery industry.

Participants hail from various countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Singapore, Thailand, Russia, Lebanon, Turkey, China, Pakistan, India, Kuwait, Italy, and many others.

