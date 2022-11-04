The Jewellery and Watch Show 2022 will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – ADNEC, from November 9 to 13

The show will host 110 exhibitors from around the world in two pavilions spanning a total area of 9,243 square meters

The number of exhibitors participating in this year’s edition is up by 21% on last year

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: The organising committee of the Jewellery and Watch Show revealed that the 29th edition will feature more than 110 exhibitors from various companies and brands from the UAE, India, Italy, Lebanon, Jordan, Oman, and many other countries around the world that specialise in the design and manufacture of watches, jewellery and goldware.

The show, which will be held from November 9 to 13 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center – ADNEC, will offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the wide range of local, regional and global craftsmanship from the world of gold and jewellery. The 9,243-square meter exhibition spans in two distinct suites: International Design Fair, and the UAE Design Gallery.

In comparison to 2021, the number of participating exhibitors has increased by 21% this year, due to the public demand for gold and jewellery as reliable investment and savings vehicles. This shift has been driven by both economic pressures caused by the pandemic and a change in people’s financial priorities. Women now look to buy unique jewellery and ornaments to add a touch of charming and glamorous yellow metal as decoration, and not just for special occasions. According to a study by Euromonitor International, the UAE’s jewellery market saw trading volumes increase from AED 10,895.9 million in 2017 to AED 11,735.7 million today and is expected to reach AED 14,263.6 million in 2027.

The Jewellery and Watch Show has proven successful since its inaugural edition, attracting the most famous brands and designers in the industry, and transforming into a platform for so many creative designers to display their work. The show has earned exhibitors’ trust with many leading designers in the industry now taking the opportunity to launch their brand-new collections at the show.

In this regard, Muhasin Haneefa, manager of the event, stated: "The Jewellery and Watch Show is a platform for yellow metal enthusiasts, leading brands from around the world, and promising designers”

“We look forward to this year's edition; it will provide a rich experience for both participants and visitors and will build further the success we have enjoyed ever since the first year of the show." Muhasin added.

The Jewellery & Watch Show is free to attend, and registrations can be made via the website, or at the main gate of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center – ADNEC, granting you access to the latest unique jewellery pieces and stylish watches.

To register for free, please visit:

https://bit.ly/3rhJpe4