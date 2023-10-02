Manama, Bahrain – Jersey Finance, a leading international financial centre, in collaboration with Trowers & Hamlins, today brought together Bahrain-based and GCC-based companies, family offices and institutions to discuss ‘Approaches to Raising and Investing Capital.’

During the event, held at the Royal Saray Resort in Manama, leading experts from Bahrain, the Gulf region and Jersey discussed a wide range of corporate and financial considerations for raising, managing and investing capital that are relevant to companies, family businesses and institutions in the GCC and globally.

Faizal Bhana, Director, Middle East, Africa and India, Jersey Finance, said: “The GCC region presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities, and for companies looking to raise and invest capital, a clear understanding of the market, a differentiated regulatory and legal framework, and a willingness to mobilise resources are essential. With so many factors at play and so many players entering the market, it is important to bring companies, family enterprises and institutions up to speed with knowledge-sharing platforms like these to discuss the spectrum of corporate and financial considerations and understand the various regional nuances of raising, managing and investing capital.”

The event was attended by experts including Brian Howard, Partner, Trowers & Hamlins, Abdullah Puri, Associate, Trowers & Hamlins, Hoda Salman, Founder and CEO, Nawa Impact, Daniel Pacic, Director, Middle East, Ogier Global, Mariam AlMoayyed, Legal Counsel, Private Investment House, Fadi Haddad, Director of Business Development, IQEQ, Filip Kwilinski, Senior Legal Counsel | Head of Legal and Operational Due Diligence, Miras Management Ltd and Wissam Haddad, Head of Investment Banking and Real Estate, SICO.

In addition to corporate and financial considerations in raising and managing capital, trends in sovereigns, quasi-sovereigns, corporates and family businesses were discussed, including ESG, sustainability and impact considerations.

The event, one of many thought leadership events hosted by Jersey Finance across the Middle East and Africa in the last two years, was particularly pertinent and timely as the Central Bank of Bahrain recently issued new regulations for family business services. The leading financial centre positions itself as forward-thinking and ESG-driven, leading in banking, corporate services, fintech, funds, investment management, family office and private wealth, and specialising in Islamic finance and philanthropy.

About Jersey Finance:

Jersey has been a leading international finance centre for more than 60 years. It has a forward-thinking and ESG-driven approach and is at the forefront of banking, corporate services, fintech, funds, investment management, private wealth, and the specialist areas of Islamic finance and philanthropy. Financial firms in Jersey provide services to clients around the world.