Jeddah: Jeddah will be the hub for the Saudi Real Estate Development and Ownership Exhibition (SEREEDO )2023 on May 28th. Top-tier government entities, renowned real estate developers, and financial experts will come together for a four-day exhibition.

Insightful panel discussions and engaging workshops will uncover the latest real estate trends and innovative development strategies in addition to specialized training courses.

Mr. Abdulrahman Alzahrani, the General Manager of Aalyalshan Company, the organizer of the exhibition, explained that their goal is to present an effective real estate exhibition that contributes to the development and advancement of the Saudi real estate market.

He also added that, “This exhibition serves as a hub that brings together the various entities and leaders in the real estate sector, facilitating the exchange of experiences and knowledge among visitors. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of real estate investment and products, while providing effective marketing solutions to meet the growing demand in the real estate market and maintain a balance between supply and demand.”

According to initial data, the upcoming SEREDO 2023 exhibition, taking place from May 28th to May 31st at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events, is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors with an interest in purchasing or promoting real estate. The exhibition's digital accounts and website are projected to draw in 25-30 million visitors, while its participation of select real estate developers and financial institutions will contribute to promoting their brand names within the surrounding community.

Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani highlighted that the exhibition has the additional goal of equipping professionals in the real estate industry with knowledge and skills through the panel discussions and specialized training courses that will take place during the event. The exhibition will also facilitate the exchange of experiences and transfer of best practices in real estate development, as well as the advancement of construction methods, forging partnerships between local and international stakeholders, and showcasing the impact of digital transformation on real estate development.

