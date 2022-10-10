Abu Dhabi:- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, has announced its participation at the Abu Dhabi Government’s Pavilion at GITEX Technology Week 2022. GITEX is one of the most prominent technology events in the Middle East, that is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 10th to 14th of October, 2022.

The ITC will be showcasing its latest initiatives and smart services, in addition to a number of innovative projects that will allow the transport sector to keep pace with the technological developments witnessed in the transport sector on a global level. This comes in line with the ITC’s efforts to meet the needs of its customers and the community in general, thereby improving the overall quality of services provided by making them easier, faster and more convenient to use.

The ITC’s innovative projects are also designed to support the move towards sustainable development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by applying innovative solutions to increase the efficiency of the public transport sector, reduce operational costs, and reduce carbon emissions. This also aligns with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to develop smart cities that are environment-friendly, sustainable and fit for the long-term future.

Among the projects and services to be showcased at GITEX is the second phase of the ITC’s Smart Mobility Project carried out in Yas and Saadiyat Islands in Abu Dhabi, which is part of the Smart Transport Strategy being introduced across the Emirate. This project is a collaboration between the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Integrated Transport Centre, along with Bayanat, a G42 company that specializes in AI-powered geospatial intelligence.

The project currently features a fleet of “TXAI” autonomous vehicles, the first fully automated self-driving taxis in the UAE. It also includes mini-Robobuses and charging stations in Yas Island and Saadiyat Island. The project will also include an Automatic Rapid Transit (ART) system set to be launched by November this year on the islands.

The ITC will also be showcasing its integrated smart system at GITEX, which uses electronic monitoring sensors to measure the weight of trucks as they travel on the roads of the Emirate, to ensure their compliance with the technical specifications required of the trucks, and that the cargo does not exceed the permitted loading limit to avoid any negative impact on road safety and the quality of the transport infrastructure. This system also monitors the timings in which heavy vehicles and their drivers use roads, and collects reliable and accurate data on the weight, dimensions and types of trucks using the road network.

The system consists of electronic sensors that enable the detection of heavy weights through the use of smart sensors and a 3D laser measurement system using 3D scanners, that determine the vehicle's length, size, number of axles, double tyres and its speed. The system is also comprised of a number of plate detection system using ANPR security cameras, and site monitoring using CCTV cameras. These systems are inter-connected to the central control room through a network of optical fibers.

The Smart Transport Project aims to ensure that these safety elements increase the efficiency of traffic safety of heavy vehicles, and enforces the rules and regulations concerning illegally loaded cargo and non-conforming vehicles, to prevent jeopardizing the safety of road users and the traffic infrastructure, and support efforts to establish a seamless cargo transport system through the use of smart solutions and monitoring systems, which in turn enhances the effectiveness of heavy weight detection stations.

The Integrated Transport Centre stressed that its participation in the GITEX Technology Week provides it with a great opportunity to interact with its customers, strategic partners in the government and private sectors, as well as experts in the field of technology and artificial intelligence, to explore the latest products and opportunities in this field. This in its turn, serves the ITC in its relentless efforts to strengthen the process of digital transformation of its public transport services, in order to achieve a smart, integrated and sustainable transport systems that benefit the local economy and the community as a whole.

