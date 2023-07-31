Abu Dhabi in Monday: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, has announced that the regulations organizing the use of bikes in the emirate of Abu Dhabi have contributed in raising awareness amongst bicycle and e-bike users regarding traffic rules and safety guidelines, which has helped advance the ITC’s goals that aim towards establishing an integrated, safe, and sustainable environment that serves individuals’ needs across different segments of society, and promotes local development and environmental sustainability.

Stemming from the ITC’s keenness to ensure the safety of users of bicycles, e- bikes, and scooters, and as part of its field initiatives that aim to raise awareness, the ITC has distributed brochures, leaflets and safety equipment, including protective helmets and lighting devices. The initiative showcases the ITC’s commitment towards disseminating a culture of traffic safety that emphasizes the importance of utilising protective equipment and adhering to the clauses of the regulations while using bicycles, e-bikes, and scooters, as well as avoiding illegal behaviors for the purpose of maintaining the safety of their drivers and society as a whole.

The shard e-scooter rental services were also launched in 5 regions in Abu Dhabi: Al Reem Island, Masdar City, Yas Island, the Corniche area, and Khalifa City. A survey was carried out to obtain better understanding on service satisfaction and the level of safety measures awareness. This was conducted through interviews with residents of the areas and service users, 83% of which have confirmed that they are aware of the safety requirements and designated spots for parking their scooters. Additionally, the ITC is currently expanding its scope of service to include other operational areas within Abu Dhabi Island, such as; Hamdan Street, Al Falah Street, Shakhbout Street and Al Raha Beach area.

Users can download the service apps on their smartphones according to the service providers such as Tier, Phoenix, Lime or Bird, which enables them to find scooters for rent nearby. Users can scan the QR code to start using the scooter and to enjoy a safe ride by following safety guidelines and traffic laws.

To ensure compliance with the safety requirements and the rules stated in the regulations organizing the use of bikes in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, a total of 5,380 violations were issued to violators of the regulations, by the Abu Dhabi Police and the Integrated Transport Centre. The ITC reiterated the necessity of ensuring that users of bicycles, e-bikes, and scooters, comply with safety requirements as it is a top priority. Therefore, for the purpose of raising awareness on the risks of reckless driving and to warn users against it, more than 6,000 warning notifications to alert users in this regard were issued.

The regulations organizing the use of bikes in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, are part of the efforts exerted by the ITC and its strategic stakeholders that aim towards diversifying transport options and establishing an integrated and sustainable transport system that enhances the quality of services provided to the community and supports the government’s orientation towards utilizing environment-friendly transportation in the Emirate. In this regard, the ITC urges users to adhere to the regulations in order to positively contribute to creating better and safer roads for everyone. The ITC also aims to emphasize the role of individual responsibility and to instill a culture of sustainable and safe mobility, which would contribute to achieving the transport sector’s goals in creating an environment that establishes Abu Dhabi's position as a bike-friendly city.