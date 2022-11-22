The event is held in tribute of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Abu Dhabi:- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, has held a traffic safety awareness event, honouring the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, with the participation of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center and a number of strategic stakeholders concerned with traffic. The day takes place every year around the world on the 20th of November in a step aiming towards acknowledging the lives lost in road accidents, and the damage to properties incurred by such accidents.

The event included various activities, workshops, presentations, lectures, and meaningful experiences aimed at improving road safety and security. The ADPHC presented a workshop called, "Stop Bleeding", which included a first aid training course and how to stop bleeding in case of emergency. In addition, a group of doctors from Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City gave a lecture called, "Injuries from the Doctor's Perspective", that explained the types of injuries caused by various traffic accidents, their treatment, and how they could lead to permanent physical injuries or death. They also urged community members to adhere to safe driving rules and regulations to enhance safety on roads.

The ITC gave a presentation on the Vision Zero Strategy, a vision striving towards reducing road traffic deaths to zero, and the best methods achieve the Emirate's highest traffic safety levels. The Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, presided by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and whose members include the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Health and the Integrated Transport Centre, launched this strategy to reflect the vision of the wise leadership of raising the quality of life in Abu Dhabi and making the emirate a safer place to live.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport has also introduced a presentation on the most prominent engineering projects that seek to enhance the infrastructure of roads, which have been designed to achieve the highest levels of safety. As for the Abu Dhabi Police, they organized a presentation on raising awareness on traffic points and gave a lecture on the "Reduction of Traffic Points", which emphasized the importance of modifying negative driving attitudes of traffic offenders and educating them on how to enhance their safety and that of others on the roads through educational training courses. The workshops and lectures also cautioned against being distracted while driving, as not paying attention on the roads is regarded as one of the main causes leading to traffic accidents. Some of these distractions include: speaking over the phone, scrolling through social media platforms, eating, drinking, applying makeup, or being distracted with other passengers in the vehicle. The more the driver concentrates on the road, the better they respond to risks, and would therefore avoid endangering their lives and the lives of others.

Moreover, the ADPHC gave a presentation that highlighted the importance of using children's car seats in vehicles at all times to ensure they are strapped in safely during car trips. The event also included external presentations on the importance of tyre safety and the need to ensure their conformity to safety specifications in order to decrease the possibility of road accidents. The presentations also tackled traffic safety in relation to scooters and electric bikes and the importance of awareness-raising campaigns that targeting users of such mobility devices to educate them on safety regulations and procedures.

The event also discussed the important role of National Ambulance in providing immediate response and services to the public with the objective of rendering aid to the injured and saving lives. The role of the Road Service Patrol (RSP) was highlighted as well, as it provides aid to those in distress on all major roads in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The RSP provides free-of-charge services lead by the ITC, with the objective of delivering rapid support to road users. The RSP is in charge of securing the location of damaged vehicles and removing any vehicles that might be obstructing traffic flow due to breakdowns or accidents.

The event commemorated the memory of road accidents victims and has shed the light on the tragic stories of injuries or fatalities caused by accidents and the negative effects endured by the victims' families and friends, as well as the significant damage to property caused by road accidents. Finally, the event highlighted the importance of adhering to the laws of traffic, and following a safe mobility system is the best way to avoid losses to lives and property.

