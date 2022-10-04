Abu Dhabi, UAE: Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority (ITBA), the second largest reserve in Saudi Arabia, announced that its pavilion in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), the largest of its kind in the region, won the first-place award in the ADIHEX Most Beautiful Pavilion Competition for the Preservation of Environment & Cultural Heritage sector.

"We are pleased to participate in ADIHEX, the largest event of its kind in the world, which provided us with a unique experience and many opportunities to exchange expertise with specialists and experts from around the world, in addition to identifying the most prominent technologies, plans, and strategic visions to raise awareness of ways of preserving natural resources and promoting social responsibility towards the environment,” said ITBA CEO Eng. Mohammed Al-Shalan.

“We have successfully highlighted ITBA's role and strategy in improving the services provided to the public and preserving the environment. We are thrilled to win the first place in the ADIHEX Most Beautiful Pavilion Competition, which reflects our ability to provide a unique experience inside and outside the reserve. This success is undoubtedly attributed to the guidance and follow-up of HRH Prince Turki bin Mohamed bin Fahad, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, as well as the efforts of our colleagues at ITBA.” he added

The ITBA Pavilion, one of the largest pavilions in ADIHEX, highlighted certain cultural and historical elements of the reserve’s local community, including renowned craftspeople, beekeepers, and specialists in yarning Bedouin tents. In addition, it displayed the most prominent landmarks of the historical reserve, such as Darb Zubaydah and its Al-Araesh pond, as well as the heritage market in Lina village, which is one of the oldest markets in the region, established for trade exchange between Saudi and Iraqi merchants about a hundred years ago.

ITBA's pavilion also showcased the reserve's various natural, geological, and populated areas, varying from sand dunes in the Great Nafud in the West; wadis and rocky outcrops in the North; and the green valleys of Taysiyyah in the South-East. Moreover, it highlighted the reserve's efforts to preserve the local pristine nature and promote ecotourism by providing a world-class experience for visitors.

About Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve

Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve is the second largest reserve in Saudi Arabia, located in the north-eastern part of the Kingdom, with an area of 91,500 km2. Boasting various natural, geological, and populated areas, the landscape varies from sand dunes in the Great Nafud in the West; wadis and rocky outcrops in the North; and the green valleys of Taysiyyah in the South-East. As a world-leading natural reserve and rich ecotourism destination, Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve aims to preserve the local pristine nature and promote ecotourism by providing a world-class experience for visitors.