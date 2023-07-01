Johannesburg: The International Society for the Psychoanalytic Study of Organizations (ISPSO), is set to host its 39th annual meeting and conference from 26 June to 2 July in Johannesburg. ISPSO is an organisation that aims to explore how psychoanalytic thinking can advance understanding of organisations and the wider social influences that impact them to promote and support the development of healthier, more humane and better performing organisations.

“The world of work and business has experienced significant changes in recent years, and the COVID-19 years have accelerated these developments in unforeseen ways. As leaders, it is essential to rethink what leadership means and what we might need to do differently in this new world,” says Prof Dr Claudia Nagel, ISPSO president.

Under the theme Tsoseletso: Resurfacing Soul, Circularity and Spirituality in Organisations, the inaugural ISPSO conference in South Africa will explore the interplay of traditional and postmodern psychoanalytic theory and African wisdom to resurface, reimagine, reawaken soul and spirituality in organisations.

“While organisations have become far more flexible and agile, the current world of work has also presented unique challenges and opportunities to integrate differences in ways that will contribute positively to the organisational outcomes. Organisations can thrive when the organisational culture is conducive enough to allow individuals to bring their entire personalities, creativity and innovation into the fold,” she adds.

This event is designed for incoming and experienced leaders who want to learn more about the inner life of organisations while being in a leading role. Over the 7 day conference, delegates will be immersed in a range of professional development workshops, paper presentations, key notes of famous African speakers, social dreaming and other events.

“We aim to share organisational research, consultation and experiences utilising the lens of psycho- and sociodynamic thinking. Not only will we celebrate the 40th year of existence of the society, we also hope for intense discussions on the topic and encourage scholarship and research in this field of study,” concludes Nagel.

Registration to the conference, which takes place at 26 Degrees South Hotel in Muldersdrift, is still open for ISPSO members and non-members. For more information click here.

About ISPSO

ISPSO is an internationally recognised society and exchange platform for high quality “psychoanalytic work and study with organisations” for practitioners (consultants and leaders), academics (teachers and researchers), and clinicians. The organisation aims to explore how psychoanalytic thinking can further our understanding of organisations and the wider social influences that impact them. The insights gained are used to promote and support the development of healthier, more humane and better performing organisations.

