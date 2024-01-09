Doha, Qatar: The epitome of luxury and design, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), is poised to mark its 20ᵗʰ edition from February 5 – 11. As the region’s largest business to business and business to customer show of its kind, DJWE returns to the world-class Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC). Visitors will be dazzled by a remarkably curated programme with over 500 iconic brand, daily industry talks, a line- up of global celebrities and influencers, as well as unique retail experiences.

Visit Qatar unveils its new ‘Jewellery Connoisseurs’ campaign for the event, featuring supermodel and TV personality Irina Shayk, along with the iconic French football legend turned sports broadcaster, Thierry Henry. The campaign showcases an exclusive collection of extraordinary jewellery and timepieces with the support from biggest exhibitors of the event, the long-standing patrons and partners from Qatar provided exclusive access to film their most iconic pieces and brands, including 51 East, Ali bin Ali, Alfardan Jewellery, Al Majed, and Bulgari, who provided an extensive selection of pieces to be displayed on plinths.

Directed by Luca Caon, the captivating campaign film is complemented by a stunning photoshoot lensed by fashion photographer Rowan Papier.

To immerse yourself in the enchanting narrative, explore the film at:

https://youtu.be/g7gGZ2UuTbc

Hessa Al-Thani, Head of Marketing Planning at Qatar Tourism, commented: “This year’s event will mark an incredible 20 years since DJWE’s inception. The launch of this campaign featuring global superstars is set to excite and intrigue audiences from around the world to want to discover its hidden treasures. DJWE has become an extraordinary showcase of the world’s most exclusive jewellery and timepieces and is for those who appreciate high-end artistry. It is the glamour in Qatar’s annual events calendar as the nation continues its uphill trajectory as the fastest growing tourism destination in the region.”

Thierry Henry commented on his film debut for DJWE: “Throughout my career, I have always appreciated the best in design and luxury. I am a keen follower of the watches industry and admire the dedication, expertise, and years of training required for the creation of a timepiece. I am really excited to experience the entire exhibition and all that it has to offer and will be on the lookout for special pieces, designers, and craftsmen. I am also looking forward to taking in broader cultural highlights of Qatar.”

Thierry and Irina may come from different worlds of stardom but their passion for fine jewellery and watches is displayed in DJWE’s 20th edition campaign. As they arrive at a uniquely curated exhibition showcasing the most exclusive and special pieces, the stars uncover the mysterious final piece in front of jewellery connoisseurs.

Irina Shayk commented: “I am happy to continue my partnership with Visit Qatar via the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition in 2024. Their commitment to spotlighting the best in luxury creates a real sense of discovery, and I know their pieces will become family heirlooms to be passed down generation after generation.”

The film was shot at the magnificent Katara Towers and Raffles Doha Hotel, affiliated to Katara hospitality (DJWE) hospitality partner. These iconic locations showcase priceless pieces, with the film's opening scenes capturing the captivating architectural design of the Katara Towers, which represents the crossed scimitars on Qatar's seal.

Tasked to bring the story to life, acclaimed director Luca Caon and photographer Rowan Papier elevated the campaign to global stature, creating a masterpiece of beauty and intrigue. “The goal of this film is to portray the special experience of luxury that one can have here in Qatar. What is very interesting about this film is that it is of a hybrid genre, between a commercial and fashion film.” commented Caon.

This year’s DJWE also elevates the artistic industry with music exclusively for the campaign film and exhibition created by famed composer and songwriter, Ms. Dana Alfardan, who can also be spotted in the film, alongside Qatari influencer Abdulaziz Al-Ajail.

Featuring the world’s most coveted luxury watches, necklaces, rings, earrings, diamonds, gold, and silverware, the exhibition will host visitors from over 175 countries, offering unparalleled access to international brands including Chanel, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Rolex, Patek Philippe, and IWC, among others.

For the latest news and information, please visit https://visitqatar.com/intl-en/events-calendar/doha-jewellery-and-watches-exhibition.