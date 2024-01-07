Doha – A symposium presented by the Institute for Population Health (IPH) of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) will promote the emerging discipline of Lifestyle Medicine as a highly effective means to radically enhance health and wellbeing.

The one-day event offers the chance to gain new knowledge about the transformative power of lifestyle medicine to redefine healthcare, promote well-being, and empower individuals and communities for a vibrant and healthier future for all. Titled, ‘Lifestyle Medicine - Redefining Healthcare to Promote Wellbeing,’ the IPH symposium will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The event will feature 21 speakers, including experts from WCM-Q (Dean Dr. Javaid I. Sheikh, Drs. Mamtani and Cheema from IPH), the Ministry of Public Health (Dr. Mohamed Bin Hamad Al-Thani), the World Health Organization (Dr. ElFeky), the United Nations (Dr. Doraiswamy) and the Lifestyle Medicine Global Alliance (Dr. Wayne Dysinger). The activity is intended for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, researchers, educators, public health professionals, dentists, pharmacists, healthcare administrators, and others. After completion, participants will be able to discuss the role of Lifestyle Medicine in redefining healthcare, describe how Lifestyle Medicine promotes wellbeing, and examine Lifestyle Medicine advances, challenges, and opportunities.

The symposium is accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

For more information, visit: https://qatar-weill.cornell.edu/event/lifestyle-medicine-2024​​​​​

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

