H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy: the summit website provides comprehensive information about it, so participants will be able to choose the suitable sessions for their business



Investopia, the global investment platform initiated by the UAE Government, has launched the official website for the first edition of its summit that will be held on 28 March 2022 alongside Expo 2020 Dubai.



The launch of the website comes as part of the summit’s endeavors to reach the largest segment of investors, government officials, startup and SME leaders and provide them with detailed information about the summit’s program, workshops, speakers, in addition to the registration to attend and participate in the summit.



"The summit website provides comprehensive information about it, so participants will be able to choose the suitable sessions for their business and interests, giving them the best opportunity to benefit from attending the summit,” H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said in a statement.



The UAE will organize and host the first edition of the Investopia summit on 28 March 2022 alongside Expo 2020 Dubai. It is one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’ announced by the UAE Government last year.



The inaugural edition of the Summit will witness the participation of intellectuals and industry experts as well as government officials, institutional investors, startup and SME leaders, social entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to share ideas, create opportunities, and promote future investments all over the world.



For more information about the website, please visit www.investopia.ae