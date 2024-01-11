Over 45,000 trade visitors from around the world are expected to attend the world’s leading safety, security and fire protection trade show

Of the 1,000 exhibitors featured this year, approximately 25% are making their debut

Dubai, UAE: Building on a solid 25-year legacy, Intersec 2024 will return to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 16-18 January, bringing together industry experts, government officials and exhibiting companies to discuss the latest developments in safety, security and fire protection.

The renowned international exhibition is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and this year will host 1,000 exhibitors from 60 countries. The show theme for 2024 is ‘Innovating security for a quarter-century’.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Intersec has established itself as a leading platform for innovation in the security industry over the past 25 years. The show’s value goes beyond just the exhibition floors, offering an extensive conference programme that addresses the latest trends, challenges, and advancements across various security sectors.”

Tuchten added: “We are delighted to host the largest-ever edition for the silver jubilee and can report that 25% of exhibitors featured are new for this year.”

Intersec 2024 comprises five key pillars – Fire & Rescue, Commercial and Perimeter Security, Homeland Security and Policing, Safety & Health and Cyber Security. Each pillar is represented by corresponding UAE government bodies, highlighting the country’s commitment to these vital sectors.

The Fire & Rescue segment is supported by Dubai Civil Defence, while the Homeland Security & Policing pillar is backed by Dubai Police and the Security Industry Regulatory Authority (SIRA). Dubai Municipality has collaborated with Intersec 2024 on the Safety & Health section of the event, while the show’s Cyber Security feature is held in association with the Cyber Security Council and Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC).

Attendees can explore a series of conferences and workshops that are at the forefront of global security, safety and fire protection. The Security Leader’s Summit will feature a world-class lineup of sessions and speakers, uncovering the topics and tactics to shape a safer, more secure world. Meanwhile, the Cyber Security Conference will discuss pressing concerns such as countering cyber-enabled terrorism and policing in the virtual realm.

Speaking ahead of Intersec 2024, Jeffrey Starr, Chief Marketing Officer at Intersec exhibitor D-Fend Solutions, said: “Since the end of the pandemic, the rogue drone threat has persisted and grown across regions and sectors. Security agencies have rushed to adopt new technologies which can confront the constantly changing threat. Intersec’s focus on cutting-edge innovations for safety and security makes it the perfect setting to showcase Enforce Air, the ultimate next-generation RF-Cyber C-UAS.”

Covering areas such as ‘Fire Safety in High-Rise and Complex Structures’ and ‘Innovations in Fire Prevention and Detection’ the Fire and Rescue Conference is a pivotal gathering point each year for global leaders in the fire and emergency services industries.

Also exhibiting at Intersec 2024, Gustavo Lopez, Vice President of Product Strategy and Pricing at MSA Safety, said: “Intersec is a unique opportunity for us in the region to work directly with decision-makers and key stakeholders on their challenges and needs. At the event, we will showcase our connected solutions, the Connected Firefighter Platform, and will show how data can play a big role in the Middle East region when it comes to firefighting.”

The Safety and Health Conference explores the latest trends in workplace safety and well-being. Other conferences include the SIRA Forum which fosters collaboration in the commercial security community, and the Thought Leadership Pavilion, hosted by Access Control Security Brief.

Other event features include the Attack Zone showcasing the capabilities and effectiveness of a range of security products. Supported by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, in{: Cyber} is a dedicated area for cybersecurity vendors and technology experts, which includes a future defenders hack arena and a three-day comprehensive conference. Safety and Health exhibitors will also showcase their safety wear and equipment at the Safety Walk.

The Intersec Awards 2024, held on 17 January, will recognise the leaders in fire, safety and security at a prestigious event at the Palazzo Versace Hotel. The Premium Club at Intersec meanwhile, offers the ultimate networking space, enabling buyers to connect with exhibitors.

Sponsors for Intersec include Naffco and IDEX Group (Fire & Rescue), PBI and Karam Safety (Safety & Health), Johnson Controls Limited and Motorola Solutions UK Ltd (Commercial Security), Automatic Systems and FAAC Middle East FZE (Perimeter Security).

The latest Intersec 2024 news stories are available

Media Registration:

