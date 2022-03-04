Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and the International Committee on Technical Interchange for Space Mission Operations and Ground Data Systems, organizers of the 17th edition of the International Space Operations Conference (SpaceOps), announced it is now open to receiving submissions for papers that will be presented at the event. One of the world’s most prestigious space events, the 2023 edition is happening for the first time in the Arab World in Dubai at the World Trade Centre on March 6-10, 2023.



“We are calling on all space industry stakeholders who wish to contribute to the advancement of research and knowledge, as well as innovations in space operations, to submit their ideas for presentation to the global space community,” said H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General, MBRSC. “The conference will be the perfect opportunity to discuss and dissect new ideas, provoke new thoughts and push the boundaries of innovation in the field of space operations and its potential to positively impact the development of human civilization.”



With the theme “Invest in Space to Serve Earth and Beyond”, SpaceOps 2023’s Technical Program Committee (TPC), composed of experts from the major space organizations in the world, will prepare an ambitious program focused on today’s achievements in space operations and outlining trends in the operations of future missions.



Eng. Adnan Al Rais, Senior Director, Remote Sensing Department and Program Manager, Mars 2117 at the MBRSC says that SpaceOps provides a technical forum for experts of various aspects space operations to present, discuss and promote technical concepts, emerging methodologies and measures for future space operations. “The overall aim is to generate ideas that will enable stakeholders in our community to practice the highest standards of space operations with efficiency, innovation and safety in mind whilst addressing the increasingly demanding and complex requirements of space missions. We look forward to receiving innovative and impactful ideas that will benefit the entire space ops sector moving forward.”



SpaceOps has for over two decades been the premier technical forum for the space operations community. It gathers leading experts, scientists, academics, professionals, as well students from around the world to discuss innovations, challenges and opportunities in all aspects of space operations, including all spaceflight missions, both human and robotic, near Earth and deep space.

The committee’s highest priority is to accept abstracts and papers that emphasize unique and innovative practices, technologies, and experiences from which others in the space operations community will benefit. It will evaluate submissions based on relevance to the conference theme, substantive merit (in terms of content and realism), innovation as well as applicability and benefit to future space missions.



Those interested can submit the abstracts of their proposed papers on or before 29 June 2022 through https://spaceops2023.org/call-for-papers/. Accepted papers will be announced on 31 October 2022. Authors having issues submitting abstracts electronically should contact IAF Technical Support at spaceops@iafastro.org.