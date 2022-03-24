With the participation of a number of global exhibitors and real estate investors.

The show abounds with a programme of visits and intensive meetings throughout its period.

A major platform to enhance communication opportunities between the various stakeholders in the real estate sector.

Dubai, UAE: The International Property Show (IPS) 2022 kicked off at the Dubai World Trade Centre in a strategic partnership with Dubai Land Department (DLD), witnessing the attendance and participation of hundreds of international real estate exhibitors and over 600 international real estate investors. The exhibition will run until 26 March and aims to shed light on new opportunities for real estate investment as well as on the most prominent developments in innovative real estate services that align with international best practices; it will also include a programme of visits and intensive meetings.

The show also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the real estate sector when the world is witnessing a qualitative shift towards flexibility, innovation and digital transformation. This event will constitute an effective platform to stimulate the growth of Dubai's real estate sector at the local and global levels, especially at a time when most real estate services have become digital, accessible through the Dubai REST app.

On the sidelines of the show's first day, a conference was held that witnessed the participation of a number of local and international real estate agencies, during which the speakers shed light on the various opportunities, challenges and experiences in the sector and reviewed the possibilities of future partnership. During the conference, Major General Ahmed Zaki Abdeen, Chairman of the New Administrative Capital for Urban Development in Egypt, showcased the achievements made by the New Administrative Capital as well as the investment opportunities available to attract national and foreign investments.

DLD, through its strategic partnership, is shedding light on its most important innovative services and initiatives, specifically the Dubai REST app, which is the smart platform for real estate services. Through it, all real estate services are performed directly by real estate owners, tenants, brokers, developers, valuators, investors and all groups benefiting from the real estate market. The app offers over 100 real estate services, covering everything related to the real estate sector and improving the experience of customers and investors alike.

IPS is a major platform to enhance communication opportunities between various stakeholders in the real estate sector by strengthening commercial and cooperative partnerships with investors and prominent figures operating in the sector. It also aims to support real estate companies by promoting their projects and giving them an advantage in a highly competitive market.

The event will witness the presentation of many services and projects to the various participating real estate developers, which will contribute to promoting economic progress and enabling sustainability in the emirate, providing more opportunities for investors and business people in the real estate sector. It also has a role in enhancing knowledge and awareness about the current developments in the real estate market through a selection of stakeholders and local and international real estate experts.

On the sidelines of the show, Karim Tajmouati, Director General of the National Agency for Land Conservation, Cadastre and Cartography - ANCFCC in Morocco, visited DLD to exchange experiences and expertise, specifically regarding digital transformation in the real estate sector. He was also briefed on DLD's achievements in the real estate sector and toured IPS accompanied by a number of DLD officials to see the various investment opportunities being showcased.

This year, IPS recorded a growth in the number of exhibitors from all over the world, who are showcasing various projects to investors, including projects from countries such as Portugal, Spain, the USA, Brazil, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Asia, among others. This affirms that Dubai has become a unique global real estate destination. IPS is expected to see direct sales from interested buyers and is showcasing the full range of properties from ultra-luxury residences and other affordable real estate units in the UAE.

