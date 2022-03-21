Dubai-UAE: From 23-27 March 2022, the International Gemological Institute (IGI), the world’s largest independent gemological laboratory, will offer customers complimentary consultation for diamond jewellery at the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show being held at Expo Centre Sharjah.

In addition to the complimentary on-site consultation, at the five-day event, IGI will showcase their certification suite and will provide information on their diverse educational courses to interested visitors.

The event, running in its 28th year, is touted as an indispensable part of the jewellery industry and is set to bring together over 500 participating brands and over 60,000 visitors.

Speaking about IGI’s participation, Shaunak Shastree, Managing Director, IGI, Middle East, said: “This year we celebrate 12 years of continuous partnership with the organizers of the Sharjah jewelry Show and IGI is honored to be chosen to provide this service. IGI is the beacon of trust and integrity which seasoned shoppers of the show have come to rely on when buying jewelry at the show; A quick check at the IGI booth before committing to any purchase ensures peace of mind.”

He added: “During this event, we look forward to further strengthening our interactions with consumers and our key jeweler stakeholders by driving the awareness for certification dialogue to greater heights.”

Over the years, the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show has established itself as a robust platform to meet new customers, reach out to existing clientele and build a more established and reliable brand. The show is the only event that is held twice a year and is one of the most vibrant and successful consumer show in the entire middle east region.

Visit IGI at Hall No 3, Booth No 1320.

About IGI

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) operates 20 laboratory locations around the world grading finished jewelry, natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds and gemstones – and 14 schools of gemology graduating thousands of new jewelry professionals annually. For over 47 years, IGI has provided the fine jewelry community and consumers with a broad range of services including independent diamond grading reports, colored stone reports, identification and appraisal reports, diamond authentication and attestation of origin, laser inscription services, as well as the issuing of the traditional jewelry identification report. Regardless of location or marketplace, an authentic IGI Laboratory Report is the common language of trust and confidence in the gemological world.