Dubai, UAE: The International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition – IFM, has kicked off today to run through the 27th of October and was officially inaugurated by H.E. Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority accompanied by H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of IFM and Chairman of INDEX Holding.

A number of healthcare professionals and participants are expected to attend over the course of three days and 50 expert speakers will deliver 35 scientific sessions. Over 30 participating countries will also be present and more than 40 brands will be on display throughout the exhibition halls.

IFM is on a clear mission to promote and maintain the best ethics and high-quality standards in the primary healthcare system through continuous education, informative discussions, and live demonstrations of the most advanced medicines and technology to date. IFM contributes towards the betterment of health by enhancing the Family Medicine concepts inclusive of health promotions, prevention techniques and guidelines, curative programs, promoting equality for accessing health and medical services, and providing effective health programs to the community.

H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of IFM and Chairman of INDEX Holding, praised the opening ceremony stating: “Family Medicine and Primary Healthcare are one of the most important aspects in our lives as it focuses on who we hold most dear to our hearts, our family members – our loved ones. IFM is an incredible gathering of medical professionals that passionately care about the well-being of all patients, from a young age to senior, and thus being even more important to ensure that are all informed of the latest research and well-equipped with the most advanced technology.”

Whether it is a small bruise, minor illness, or even a chronic disease such as cancer, Family Medicine doctors are passionate about curing all disorders in order to provide the best care for the patient. Many benefits of Family Medicine include reducing healthcare cost, increasing healthcare quality, providing access to healthcare across the country, and known to improve overall health.

Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Conference Chairperson of IFM, stated: “It is such a pleasure to see everyone in-person here today as the UAE continues to provide an increasingly safe and meaningful environment for all to gather. Family Medicine is the heart and soul of the healthcare industry where doctors must really continue to develop their skills and education to ensure they give the best treatment and comfort to their patients.”

Dr. Ibtesam continued: “We are gaining such a deep and thoughtful perspective on so many issues this year ranging from Mental Health to long-ranging after-affects from the COIVD-19 virus. With such new and profound information lately, these sessions are further helping us increase our abilities accordingly. Our sincerest appreciation goes to all those involved in making IFM a place of unlimited progress for healthcare.”

A groundbreaking new study was also revealed during IFM that highlights a promising treatment for millions suffering from Long COVID symptoms which is now being offered in the UAE. Long COVID, characterized by symptoms that persist more than three months after contracting the virus, has been shown to affect nearly 30% of patients infected by the COVID-19 virus itself. The revelation of a new treatment provides new hope for long-term recovery residents after Aviv Clinics a wholly owned subsidiary of DP World, a pioneering medical clinic in Dubai, started facilitating the treatment protocol on UAE residents with great success.

Dr. Shai Efrati, Director of Sagol Center, Chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board, and research group leader for the treatment, stated: "For sufferers of Long COVID, one of the biggest challenges has been the uncertainty of not knowing just how long symptoms will last, and if there would be developments in finding treatments. The insights gained from the ongoing research done in the last two years enabled us to make appropriate diagnosis, and for the first time, to provide scientifically proven treatment to improve the long term cognitive and functional decline of post COVID patients. It is a privilege for me to share this science with the attendees at IFM so we can all do better for the unfortunate patients who are suffering from the long-term consequences of COVID-19."

International Family Medicine is held annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. Est. – a member of INDEX Holding, and receives notable support from UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, Global Family Medicine Scientific Alliance, Anti-smoking International Alliance, Dubai Sports council, International Hospital Federation, Emirates Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery, and Healthpoint.

