Sharjah: The 18th edition of the International Education Show 2022 concluded yesterday (Saturday) on a high note after attracting thousands of visitors including parents and students, who flocked to the show to choose from and learn about hundreds of the best educational opportunities being showcased by exhibitors.

More than 100 academic and educational institutions, including the most prestigious international universities, attended the four-day event, an increase of roughly 30% from the previous edition. This is in addition to the top best universities and academic institutes in the UAE.

The event, organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, saw a large and distinctive presence of major local, regional and international universities and institutions. Such key participants were the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the Saudi Ministry of Education, and Qatar Foundation, along with a host of venerable universities from the United States, France, Canada, India, Britain, Malaysia and many other countries.

This year's edition stood out thanks to its showcasing of the latest university majors and educational programs – space science engineering, artificial intelligence, sustainable and renewable energy, the Internet of things, information technology, medical and applied sciences to mention but a few of key disciplines that support knowledge economies. Generous gestures by the participating universities were granting scholarships and up-to-50% discounts on specific majors and many study-abroad options.

HE Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the centre continues to make successes in this academic event year after year, reinforcing its role in supporting the educational system development in the country, enhancing the sustainability of education and improving its quality. He added that this year's event was a distinguished edition by all standards as it brought together major world universities and leading local and regional institutions that showcased their experiences, curricula and the future trends of education. Al Midfa did not forget to spotlight also the large attendance by students and those interested in academic advancement as well as those specialized in sciences and researching.

Several students and parents praised the exhibition as an important knowledge platform that enabled them to be introduced to the latest promising educational opportunities in the world, be in touch with admission officials of local and international universities, and talk to them directly via virtual and interactive platforms so as to pose their questions and inquiries regarding their academic future and figure out the best ways to apply to those universities.

