Sharjah: The 18th International Education Show, organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, continues to attract thousands of students, parents and those interested in education, with the venue halls turned into a global academic and educational gathering in which over 100 national and international institutions came together.

The educational programs and academic disciplines offered by the exhibitors received massive interest from students and parents alike, as the event focused this year on modern disciplines, most outstanding of which are space science engineering, artificial intelligence, Internet of things, medical and applied sciences and business administration. The universities therein showed appreciated generosity as they offered scholarships and discounts of up to 50% on master's and graduate programs.

A remarkable distinction of the event was the involvement of the Saudi Ministry of Education as sponsors of the event, The Saudi pavilion, which saw a huge turnout, promoted the ‘Study in Saudi’ initiative, the digital platform dedicated to attracting students from across the world to study in Saudi universities. The Ministry’s pavilion boasted the participation of 11 Saudi universities that presented their foremost majors.

HE Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the high turnout reflects the show's leading reputation as one of the key events that serve to reinforce the higher education sector in the Middle East, by presenting modern academic disciplines and excellent educational opportunities for students. He pointed out that the initial reactions from universities and educational institutions taking part in the event from across the region and the world highlighted the importance of the exhibition in providing them with the opportunity to identify the bright talents wishing to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies in a variety of disciplines.

Several universities at the event, which comes to an end on Saturday, provided students and parents with the ‘Virtual Tour’ service, enabling them to closely get acquainted with the universities and virtually tour their buildings and learn more about the various services and facilities they provide.

