The webinar provides platform for sharing experiences and sheds light on themes and activities of the next session of Congress

Abu Dhabi – The International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 sponsored the first webinar, dedicated to showcasing the scientific programme of the upcoming Congress. Organized by the International Council on Archives, the event witnessed active participation from esteemed researchers, professors, and professionals representing ICA member countries worldwide.

The informative webinar provided valuable insights into the various activities and themes that will shape the forthcoming Congress, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this October.

The opening remarks were delivered by Hamad Al Mutairi, Chair of the Professional Programme of ICA Abu Dhabi Congress and Director of the Archives Department at the National Library and Archives. In his address, Al-Mutairi highlighted the key themes that will be explored during the Congress, setting the stage for an enriching and engaging event. “The hosting of the International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 marks a significant milestone for the National Library and Archive. This event holds great importance as it is the first of its kind in the Arab region and the Middle East. It symbolizes the progress, development, and modernity attained by the United Arab Emirates across diverse domains,” he added.

Al-Mutairi expressed pride in hosting this significant archival gathering, anticipating fruitful outcomes and an abundance of innovative ideas that will enhance the local and global archive sector.

The webinar discussed the topics that will be included in the agenda of the Congress in its session this year, namely “Peace and Tolerance”; “Emerging Technologies - Electronic Records, Electronic Solutions”; and “Sustainable Knowledge, Sustainable Planet: Archives, Records and Climate Change”, which coincides with the UAE's hosting of one of the most important global summits on climate change COP 28 this year, in addition to other main themes, which are “Trust and Evidence”, and “Access and Memories”.

The webinar dealt with the issues that will be the areas of focus of the Congress in a way that contributes to the promotion of the field of archiving, in addition to the activities of the event, including the ‘ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon’, a hackathon for university and high school students to allow them to express their ideas and proposals. The webinar also highlighted the importance of the Congress as a knowledge and research platform, especially since the participation and research papers amounted to approximately 293 research papers from more than 80 countries.

The ICA Congress - Abu Dhabi 2023 will be held this year under the theme “Enriching Knowledge Societies”, providing a platform for the leaders of the global archive sector to put forward ideas and innovative research and for specialists to share their visions and ideas on the topics for discussion. With participation from over 100 countries, the Congress will become a global forum where thousands of archivists from around the world gather to address issues of universal importance. Together, they will generate ew ideas that enhance knowledge societies, as well as discuss the challenges faced by the archiving and records management community and explore strategies to overcome them.

The International Council on Archives was established in 1948 to promote the preservation of archives and provide access to them throughout the world. The Council cooperates with UNESCO, the BlueShield Foundation, and other international NGOs representing library owners, record managers, and heritage disciplines; to provide specialized training courses, develop standards, and educate the public on the importance of documentary records.

