Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Informa Connect, the global leader for events in the Middle East region has successfully concluded the day one of the most awaited events of its calendar, the Intermobility Expo 2023 started on 21st November at World Trade Center, Dubai.

The 22nd edition of the Intermobility Expo 2023, which was known as the Gulf Traffic, the largest Intelligent Transport and Future Mobility Summit of the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa was officially launched by H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), at an exciting opening ceremony in the presence of industrial experts and government delegates.

On day one of the largest transport expo, key players in the Middle East's transport industry came together to discuss how new technological advancements that can be leveraged to address road hazards and enhance safety, which is a critical factor in managing dynamic cities in the GCC and beyond. Enriching discussions on topics like 'Driving Change: Government's Role in Mobility,' underscoring the vital influence of the government in molding the trajectory of mobility, saw enhanced participation from the attendees.

H.E. Sheikh Nasser Majid Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Infrastructure and Transport Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, also graced the occasion with his esteemed presence and commended the UAE's unwavering dedication to reimagining transportation. He highlights, "The country envisions a smart and interconnected transport system, integrating advanced technologies, autonomous vehicles, smart infrastructure, and a strong emphasis on green mobility, as showcased by the 'Global Market for Electric Vehicles' initiative. Recognizing the strategic importance of an integrated transport system for economic growth, social harmony, and environmental sustainability, the UAE stands as a global leader in adopting ambitious initiatives.”

Ahmed Khalil, Exhibition Manager at Informa Connect, the driving force behind this massive initiative commented, “We believe the region is ready to embrace more comprehensive mechanisms. Here, AI-led technology will introduce incredible solutions to seamlessly overcome any obstacles in the transportation system. We are confident that we are paving the way to bring experts together on one platform to discuss, share, and acknowledge trends in future transportation.”

*Source: AETOSWire

