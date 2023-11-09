Dubai, U.A.E - Barcelona headquartered interior design and architecture firm Intercon celebrated 30 years in design by creating an inventive cloud-shaped concept for this year’s edition of The Forum at Downtown Design. Led by the global firm’s Dubai office, the design interprets the cloud - a symbol of imagination and creativity, through flowing forms and suspended nebulous elements, alluding to The Forum as a place of open exchange without restraints.

Designed in the round with amphitheatre style seating to foster connectivity and dialogue, The Forum features an exciting agenda of panel discussions and talks with international thought-leaders including renowned trend forecaster and this year’s keynote speaker Lidewij Edelkoort, ground-breaking fashion designer Ozwald Boateng OBE, one of the world’s most influential design legends Ross Lovegrove, iconic designer and architect Giulio Cappellini and Houston’s interior design star Nina Magon.

“My vision was to create a space where the speakers and the audience can merge and interact freely. That is how we arrived at the circle, the ultimate pow wow formation and the most effective way to foment interaction. The layout is also porous and inclusive, offering access to visitors walking-by”, explained Intercon’s Founder and Creative Head Mohammed Adib.

Whimsical pieces of soft-lined, sustainable furniture from Dubai based online concept store The Bowery Company adds character while the gentle palette of whites, greys and browns embrace the space to create a relaxed atmosphere. The most striking aspects of the design however are the subtle elements that enhance visitor experience: the diffused lighting, minimal “hidden” speakers from Play and acoustic walls from Kvadrat.

In addition to the international perspective, The Forum will address topics pertaining to the region’s fast-evolving creative industry through panel discussions with some of the most prominent design influencers including architects Wael Al Awar, Sumaya Dabbagh, Ahmed Bukhash, Intercon’s Mohammed Adib and Lebanese designer duo David/Nicolas.

