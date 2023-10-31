Dubai, UAE: The 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) will host the Innovators Lab zone during the three-day exhibition. The lab will include roundtable and brainstorming sessions. It will witness the participation of specialised companies from the government and private sectors, as well as entrepreneurs, startups, and experts in various fields. These include cleantech, smart cities, e-mobility, green building, cyber security, renewable energy, innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, water management, smart grid, and more. Innovators Lab aims to empower entrepreneurs; enhance communication with investors, banks, and free zones; strengthen collaboration and partnerships; and exchange knowledge and experiences.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises WETEX and DSS 2023, under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“WETEX and DSS enhances the global competitiveness of the UAE and consolidates its position as a country that attracts innovation and investments in vital sectors. The exhibition is the largest in the region in energy, water, green development, sustainability, and related sectors, and one of the largest specialised exhibitions of its kind in the world. It encourages thousands of companies, investors, exhibitors, SMEs, youths, and entrepreneurs to innovate technologies that can make a sustainable positive change and contribute to realising international climate ambitions. This is especially important as we begin the countdown for the UAE to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS.

“We are committed to supporting and encouraging start-ups to develop innovative solutions to the current and future challenges in all DEWA’s work. This is part of our strategy to support and encourage innovation, research and development, and entrepreneurship; to achieve quick and tangible results to improve government services through leading and innovative approaches, using the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including Artificial Intelligence. DEWA will select four start-ups to develop innovative solutions to this challenge,” added Al Tayer.

“The exhibition provides an important opportunity for companies, investors, and visitors from all over the world to explore investment opportunities, build trade relations, sign deals, enhance business and financing opportunities, and meet with prominent companies, decision-makers, and investors from different countries. It is also an ideal platform to learn about market needs, future projects, and opportunities to join clean and renewable energy projects in the UAE and the region,” added Al Tayer.

About WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA organises WETEX & Dubai Solar Show annually. This is part of its efforts to support the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its keenness to contribute to promote sustainable development. Since its inception in 1999, the exhibition has witnessed significant growth and has become one of the most important specialised international exhibitions in the fields of water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, as well as green buildings, electric vehicles, and other key sectors.

DEWA is organising the 25th edition of the exhibition under the theme “At the Forefront of Sustainability” from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 2023 edition is especially significant as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023.

WETEX & DSS provide a leading platform for international organisations and companies to showcase their latest solutions and products and learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, and green buildings. The international exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region, enhances Dubai and the UAE’s support in promoting global efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as consolidates Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy.

