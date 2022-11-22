MENA’s newest community for female industry professionals unveiled at Cityscape

“I hope to contribute my knowledge and experience as a mentor and as a pillar of support for all women in the industry” – CityscapeWIRE advisory board

Dubai, UAE: Informa, the event organiser of Cityscape, the UAE’s largest property finding event, has launched a new initiative – CityscapeWIRE – MENA’s newest community for women in real estate to build insight and networking opportunities to fuel their career.

Launched at this week’s Cityscape Dubai 2022, running at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from November 21-23, CityscapeWIRE is an exclusive platform connecting aspiring female real estate professionals across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). CityscapeWIRE also secured endorsement for its UAE chapter and beyond from the Dubai Land Department through an MoU signed at the show.

The community will connect, grow and develop all year-round via dedicated digital platforms, as well as quarterly in-person events held across MENA in 2023, including the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“Our mission is to unite and inspire women to thrive in the real estate industry together,” said CityscapeWIRE lead, Claire Hardy. “CityscapeWIRE will be a place where women at all stages of their real estate careers and lives can find peer support, mentorship and training.

The CityscapeWIRE launch included a panel discussion featuring the initiative’s advisory board at the Cityscape Intelligence Talks on challenges including improving the representation of women in the boardroom and how to support and strengthen relationships between women in the industry and leadership.

CityscapeWIRE’s advisory board brings together leading women in the sector, including Her Excellency Majida Ali Rashed, Assistant Director General of Dubai Land Department; Lynnette Sacchetto, Director Data and Digital Transformation at Allsopp & Allsopp; Christine Espinosa, Senior Associate at Godwin Austen Johnson, and Dounia Fadi, Managing Director at eXp Dubai.

“Dubai has been breaking glass ceilings. The government is championing us,” Dounia Fadi told delegates.”

Lynette Sacchetto added: “Being in a multicultural society like Dubai really helps women succeed. We have some very successful real estate brokerages in Dubai that are run by women, who are respected throughout the industry. Today, 34% of real estate brokers in Dubai are women, so we’re not too far off. It’s really important that we have this platform (CityscapeWIRE) for women to show and say that it’s OK to take time off to have children, to look after your children, to prioritise family over work, to prioritise work over family one day without feeling guilty. It is OK. Every day I make a choice, but it’s about having more than one choice and being comfortable making those choices. It’s OK.”

Christine Espinosa-Erlanda said: “It’s important that we acknowledge all opportunities that are open to us. Things are changing. Now with my 18 years’ of experience, it is my time to give back. With CityscapeWIRE we are aiming to empower women at all stages.

“The basic thing we need to start with is academia and education. Hopefully by empowering women, and young women, we are also empowering men.”

The launch Of CityscapeWIRE comes with a two-year strategy to implement a mentorship programme, training courses, in-person events and workshops, as well as the creation of an industry power list to celebrate female achievers in the regional real estate sector.

Those interested in reading more about CityscapeWIRE, or joining the community, can do so at https://www.cityscape-intelligence.com/cityscapewire

‘REAL ESTATE SECTOR A TRUE DRIVER OF DUBAI ECONOMY’

Elsewhere on day two of the 2022 edition of Cityscape Talks, the region’s leading content platform powered by Cityscape Intelligence, delegates were given real-time insight into why Dubai’s real estate market is now so trusted among investors and homebuyers, and how the sector is a key contributor to the emirate’s economic growth.

Taking to the Cityscape Talks stage, Azzam Fakhoury, head of real estate at Huspy, a UAE proptech company that enables and empowers the homebuying ecosystem, said: “Look around. This the world’s largest real estate forum globally, here in Dubai. That is a good sign. Data shows demand for real estate is the highest it has been for 10 years, we’ve seen 69-70th growth in transactions this year. That has bred confidence from developers to build and complete projects. We’ve had one of the highest years for number of units delivered, with 28,000 handed over. The regulatory environment is there.”

Fakhoury went on to add: “Real estate as industry stretches across the highest number of industries and jobs. From materials; to design and building, with everyone from craftsmen to plumbers, electricians and so on. It is a fundamental sector that drives the growth of the economy. Real estate equates to 30% of Dubai’s GDP. Real estate in other global cities such as New York is 17% of GDP.”

The 22nd edition of the Cityscape Dubai runs from November 21 – 23 at Dubai World Trade Centre and connects homebuyers and investors with leading developers, providing visitors endless opportunities to invest in the region and international booming real estate market. The three-day exhibition is free for all visitors. To register, please visit: https://www.cityscapeglobal.com/en/home.html

-Ends-

About Cityscape:

Cityscape, owned by Informa Markets, first took place in 2002 in Dubai and has since grown to be beyond exhibitions, to become one of the largest real estate data and media portfolios globally.

The Cityscape portfolio equips industry professionals with up-to-date material, matchmaking and micro-analysis via in person conferences and exhibitions, data trend analysis, insightful webinars, podcasts and customised articles. With a focused content & data platform, Cityscape Intelligence, and with events taking place across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Turkey, the Cityscape brand is tapped into the real estate market across a spectrum of markets, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and with expansions on the horizon in Europe and Asia.

For more information visit: www.cityscapeglobal.com

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.