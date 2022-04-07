Ajman, UAE – Leading cloud consultants and management professionals in the UAE have emphasized the importance of cloud computing technology to the public sector, detailing how it enables the delivery of services in an agile and cost-effective manner when compared to traditional IT infrastructure.

Speaking at an exclusive event organized in by International Data Corporation (IDC) in collaboration with Bespin Global and Amazon Web Services (AWS), discussed the current state of the UAE's cloud market at Ajman Saray – Marriott.

Manish Ranjan, Senior Program Manager — Software and Cloud at IDC META, Ahmed Abdel Hamid, Regional Security and Compliance Lead MEA Public Sector at AWS; and Basel El Sharif, VP of Commercial at Bespin Global, all weighed in on topics related to the cloud adoption, emphasizing how governments globally are embracing cloud services to modernize their legacy applications and infrastructure while ensuring advanced security and regulatory compliance with full visibility and transparency.

Citing a recent IDC study, Manish Ranjan said: “92% of UAE government organizations stated failing to meet new demands of business due to legacy systems which led them to embrace cloud solutions whereas 31% of those surveyed mentioned that regulations are preventing them from fully leveraging the benefits of public cloud.”

Abdel Hamid, speaking on the topic ‘Cloud Security & Compliance: Better Protection and Greater Innovation’, explained security and compliance priorities that organizations should consider while migrating to the cloud. He discussed AWS’s approach to those priorities including its secure global infrastructure and the depth and breadth of its security services. He also highlighted how the launch of the new data centers in the UAE this year will open new opportunities for the public sector to leverage advanced technologies from the world’s leading cloud provider.

Meanwhile, El Sharif highlighted how Bespin Global, an AWS Public Sector Authorised Solution Provider, is assisting public sector organizations across the UAE in their quest to embrace the capabilities of the cloud in a secure and efficient manner, with cloud computing's impact reshaping the entire industries in unexpected ways. He described how having the right and validated cloud expertise aids government entities in promoting their innovative ideas and improving their business agility while cutting costs, enhancing productivity, and boosting operational resilience.

The presenters then sat down for an open conversation about how the UAE's public sector organizations have greatly increased their technology implementations. They covered adoption issues, complicated on-premises environments, and migration – as well as additional security and privacy considerations that arise when shifting to a cloud-based architecture.

The exclusive event was held following the recently signed MoU between the UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable faster adoption of AWS cloud services in the UAE’s public sector and regulated industries, including healthcare and financial services.

About Bespin Global

Enabling domain-wide digital transformation, Bespin Global helps businesses accelerate cloud adoption with industry-leading solutions and consulting expertise, delivering service-level-driven outcomes. Recognized since 2016 as a “Leader” in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, and as a “Niche Player” in Gartner’s 2021 Magic Quadrant for IT Transformation Services, Bespin’s services include cloud strategy, migration, implementation, Big Data, DevOps, and FinOps. Supporting a customer-centric, multi-cloud approach, Bespin’s team provides in-depth expertise and global experience to help navigate the maze of services, solutions, and technologies on offer from various CSPs — including AWS. Bespin’s automated, end-to-end cloud management platform, OpsNow, helps customers consolidate, visualize, manage, and optimize distributed, multi-cloud assets, reducing costs by 30 percent or more.