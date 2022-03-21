DUBAI: The India Pavilion, one of the largest and most iconic pavilions at EXPO2020 Dubai, recorded more than 1.5 million footfalls since its inauguration on October 1st last year. The India Pavilion, inaugurated by Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, clocked 1,515,637 visitors till March 19th.

Shri Goyal in his tweet message on the achievement said, “The majestic #IndiaAtDubaiExpo is one of the most iconic Pavilions at @Expo2020Dubai & has crossed the milestone of over 15 lakh footfalls.” (https://twitter.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1505557071449964544?t=bWQs5G6pzLdbPgmuN2ghTA&s=08)

Shri Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE said, “We are proud to represent India at EXPO2020 Dubai and the entire journey has been phenomenal. The India Pavilion, for the past 6 months, has achieved various accolades by being one of the most visited, one of the largest and most iconic pavilions at the EXPO. Various states and sectors have leveraged the platform by collaborating with the global governments and businesses, thus helping our nation grow. Our journey has been a testament to the fact that India is growing at a rapid pace, and this has been communicated through the Pavilion successfully. Today, as we touch the visitor count of 1.5 million and with the EXPO coming to an end shortly, we hope to continue expanding our growth journey and capitalize on all opportunities to catalyze the success of our country. I take this opportunity to thank and congratulate all the visitors and organizers in making the India Pavilion, a success.”

He further added, “The year 2021 has been a crucial milestone as India celebrated 75 years of Independence and the UAE celebrated 50th year of its unification. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with the UAE and work towards ensuring a collective growth for years to come.”

The India Pavilion has successfully represented India’s vast cultural diversity, sectoral expertise and the business potential of the participating states. Mirroring the theme of the Expo, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the India Pavilion has showcased the country’s sectoral expertise, key business areas from the states and innovative ideas from budding entrepreneurs across the country.

The India Pavilion is currently hosting the ‘Media & Entertainment’ fortnight, inaugurated by Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on March 18th. As part of the fortnight, the Ministry of I&B will organize various events covering areas including Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC), Film, Broadcasting, Events, and OTT among others.

The India Pavilion has also hosted many states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Northeast states, and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who have successfully showcased their business attractiveness along with rich cultural heritage and have garnered investment opportunities from leading global investors during their participation.

Key sectors such as Steel, Food, Agriculture and Livelihood, Health & Wellness, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), New & Renewable Energy, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Oil & Gas, Textile, Knowledge and Learning, and Tourism have held respective weeks to highlight the growth and investment opportunities in these areas.

India Innovation Hub and Elevate pitching sessions for startups, at the India Pavilion has displayed innovations of over 500 Indian startups so far. The platform has captured the attention of Indian as well as global investors assisting the startup ecosystem bloom.

The India Pavilion is also set to host the Jal Shakti Week from 23rd March. EXPO2020 Dubai is coming to an end on March 31st.

