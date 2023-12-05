World Realty Congress includes leading real estate summit IRECMS, REM TIMES Realty Confex, and CAM G10 Summit— all held under one roof to enable comprehensive knowledge flows, share best practices, and unveil deep insights from globally reputed real estate leaders

Panel discussions on relevant subjects like the influx of foreign investments into Dubai, and the charm of luxury properties

December 5th, Dubai, UAE: The Dubai real estate industry contributed 7.4% to the economy in Q1 2023, supported by the leadership’s directives, as per the Dubai Land Department (DLD). Total real estate transactions increased by 22% y-o-y in 2023, in a sign of good prospects for the next year. At this critical juncture, tech-led efficiencies, close cooperation between various sub-industries, and an integrated roadmap can take the real estate industry to greater heights and scale its GDP contribution to over 10%, expressed Plan3Media before announcing the agenda for the inaugural World Realty Congress.

World Realty Congress summit is organizer Plan3Media’s new comprehensive platform embodying its ambitious vision for the Dubai real estate industry. Under the umbrella of World Realty Congress, the leading event management company is hosting its well-known International Real Estate Community Management Summit (IRECMS) along with other real estate industry events, namely REM TIMES Realty Confex, and the CAM G10 Summit,.

Scheduled from 12-15th December at Movenpick Grand Al Bustan, Dubai, the four-day World Realty Congress will, across four events, host over 30 informative sessions and 60+ reputable speakers from the real estate industry and verticals such as Developers, PropTech, Facilities Management, Community Management, Property Management and Brokerage. Topics such as the use of generative AI modules like ChatGPT in real estate underscore IRECMS’ reputation as a forward-thinking summit. Furthermore, the ambitious consolidation of IRECMS and co-events under the World Realty Congress is set to attract 300+ delegates from over ten countries globally.

“Over the years, IRECMS has built a unique reputation as an avenue where real estate’s best practices, decision-makers, and trailblazers come together. The overwhelming response encouraged us to expand our scope by building a comprehensive platform that will allow us to hold deeper discussions, touch upon nuanced subjects, support industry niches such as luxury properties, and impartially reward the most deserving innovators. That vision led to the formation of World Realty Congress,” explained Jatin Deepchandani, CEO of Plan3Media Event Management LLC.

Between 12-15th December, IRECMS Dubai will bring deep insights from Vishnu Sharma, President of Community Associations Institute (CAI); Chris Duggan, Group Managing Director at Bright & Duggan Property Group; and Abdulaziz Al Gargawi, CEO of Dubai Community Management, among other notable real estate leaders. The insight-rich panels and conferences will be interspersed with casual interactions and an awards gala. The previous IRECMS edition put real estate’s energy efficiency and sustainability in the spotlight, setting the tone for the latest event.

On December 13th, invitation-only closed-door discussions around community management will take place at the CAM G10 Summit. On the following day (Dec 14th), REM TIMES Realty Confex, dedicated to developers and brokers, will be held with a stellar line-up of speakers, including Porush Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Banke International Properties; Atif Rahman, Chairman & Founder of ORO24 Developments; and Madhav Dhar, Co-founder & COO of ZaZEN Property Development.

“Today, Dubai's real estate industry is the cradle of innovations, attracting investors from across the world. At this turning point, our mission with the World Realty Congress is to facilitate effective knowledge flows and industry-wide collaborations and supplement the growth of Dubai real estate. I’m immensely grateful to our sponsors for buying into our vision and joining hands for the common good,” added Jatin. IRECMS is powered by Luxury Owners Association Management, along with Urbanise as the Platinum Sponsor and Buzzin, MyGate, EP&T and NoBrokerhood as the Gold Sponsors.

For more details on the upcoming World Realty Congress and associated events, please visit https://www.worldrealtycongress.com/.

About Plan3Media Event Management

Plan3Media (P3M) is a unique event management company that conceptualises original event ideas and transforms the ideas into thriving, intellectual event properties through seamless end-to-end execution. Founded in 2015, P3M focuses primarily on international business conferences and seminars and community events.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

Neha Kaul neha@yourwordsmiths.com

Pavithra pavi@yourwordsmiths.com