IGCF 2023 is bringing together an elite group of speakers, including:

HE Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment

Frank Caprio, the world-famous US judge known as 'The Nicest Judge in the World’

HE Maria Antonia, Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Philippines

Koh Jean, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Digital Platform Government, South Korea

Bestselling Canadian-Indian author Robin Sharma

Sheikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, the CEO of the National Center for Cybersecurity, Bahrain

Dr. Vandana Shiva, the ‘Gandhi of grain’ and the ‘Rockstar’ in the worldwide battle against genetically modified seed.’

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has unveiled a prestigious assembly of renowned experts, distinguished ambassadors, and esteemed international speakers who are poised to enrich the experience of communication professionals and influential decision-makers at the 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum, being held at the Sharjah Expo Centre from 13th to 14th September, 2023 under the theme ‘Today’s Resources.. Tomorrow’s Wealth’.



The featured experts will highlight the exemplary strategies and resource management techniques implemented in their respective countries spanning the globe, including the UAE, South Korea, the USA, Madagascar, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Gambia, the Philippines, India, Canada, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Climate and justice on one platform

The upcoming two-day forum will host HE Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, who is both the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and the Emirates Food Security Council Chairperson. A prominent leader in the nation’s vigorous efforts to accelerate climate action, enhance biodiversity, and promote food and water security, Almheiri is also a vital member of the National Supreme Committee tasked with overseeing preparations for COP28.

In addition, former US Chief Judge, Frank Caprio, renowned worldwide as ‘The Nicest Judge in the World’, is among the prominent speakers at this year's forum. While serving as the Chief Judge of the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island for over four decades, he gained worldwide fame through the popular TV show, 'Caught in Providence,' which also went viral on social media. His stellar reputation is built upon a foundation of unwavering humanitarian principles and steadfast support for the most vulnerable in society.

Conversations on culture and development

The forum will be hosting several senior officials and leaders, including HE Maria Antonia, Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Philippines; Koh Jean, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Digital Platform Government, South Korea; and Dr. Cha Inhyuk, Digital Twin TF team leader in the Presidential Committee for Digital Platform in South Korea. In addition to Dr. Osama Kamal, Former minister of petroleum and mineral resources of Egypt, and Dr. Ayman Ayyash, Chairman of the Royal Commission for the Mining Sector in the Kingdom of Jordan.

IGCF will also feature Sheikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, the CEO of the National Center for Cybersecurity, Bahrain with over 20 years of experience, known for his work within the Central Informatics Organisation (CIO) and establishing the IT infrastructure at the Royal Court. Another anticipated guest is Dr. Raja Al Marzouqi, GCC Chief Negotiator – FTA Negotiation, who held several high-level positions in the public and private sectors as well as regional and international organisations, the latest of which being the former president of the Gulf Monetary Council (GMCO) and a former advisor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Joining the long list of experts will be Prof. Dr. Fan Gang, Professor of Economics at Peking University, and President of China Development Institute — one of China's top 25 national think tanks. He is a two-time recipient of the Sun Yefang National Prize for Economics Research in China, and was consecutively listed as one of ‘World's Top 100 Public Intellectuals’ jointly by Foreign Policy and Prospect in 2005 and 2008, and listed as one of ‘100 Global Thinkers’ by Foreign Policy in 2010. In addition to David Daokui Li, one of the leading Chinese economists, and the the director of Center for China in the World Economy (CCWE) at the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University, and he is currently a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People’s Bank of China.

Another stand-out guest at this year’s forum is Canadian-Indian author Robin Sharma, globally renowned as one of the leading experts in leadership and motivation, with book sales topping 20 million copies in over 96 countries, and most notable titles including ‘The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari’ and ‘The 5 AM Club’.

Leading women in sustainability and food security

The forum is also set to feature activists on the civil society front, including Dr. Vandana Shiva, an Indian researcher and environmental activist advocating for food sovereignty — famous for being ranked as one of the seven most powerful women in the world by Forbes magazine in 2010 — is often referred to as the ‘Gandhi of grain’ and the ‘Rockstar’ in the worldwide battle against genetically modified seed.

The 12th edition of the IGCF, held under the theme 'Today's Resources... Tomorrow's Wealth,’ will feature more than 250 local and international speakers and experts covering a wide range of topics shaping the use and deployment of resources and setting a vision for future wealth, in alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The distinguished list of speakers will lead a diverse agenda of more than 90 discussions, inspiring speeches, workshops, as well as pre-forum activities.