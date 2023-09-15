Sharjah: The 12th annual International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) 2023, in Sharjah, held a series of specialised capacity-building programs, in collaboration with several strategic partners, to equip young generations and future leaders with essential skills across diverse fields.

Harnessing the potential of communication as a managerial tool

The first program, ‘Communication for Success for Young Government Leaders’, organised in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), focused on grooming the next generation of leaders. Effective communication, a cornerstone of successful governance, was at the forefront. Topics covered included active listening, team collaboration, negotiation, emotional intelligence, problem-solving, and conflict management. Guido Bertucci, Executive Director of Governance Solutions International, emphasised, “Good communication abilities are an important tool to manage people, work productively in a team, solve complex problems, and resolve conflict”.

AI and content creation in Metaverse for Gen Z

IGCF ventured into new territory with the second program, the ‘AI Skills Camp’, in partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF), aimed at imparting practical artificial intelligence skills to students and Gen Z. With AI's transformative potential across industries, the program’s sessions empowered participants to leverage AI in government administration, media content creation, and the digital economy. From fundamental AI applications to content creation in the Metaverse, attendees explored the possibilities of artificial intelligence.

Cultivating positive behaviours for better resource utilisation

Governments worldwide are embracing behavioural insights for more effective policies and communications. In the third program, ‘Leveraging Behavioural Insights for Better Resource Management’, participants gained valuable insights from psychology, economics, and behavioural sciences. This knowledge enables governments to positively influence culture and behaviour without resorting to bans or fines.

Delivered by the Behavioural Insight Team (BIT) headquartered in London, the program’s sessions examined resource management across four crucial pillars: food and water security, natural resources and the environment, knowledge and education, and industry, investment, and trade. Attendees left with a fresh perspective on using behavioural insights to enhance communication strategies and policy initiatives. Kristina Londakova, Principal Advisor at BIT, said “Our sessions are based on a combination of psychological evaluation, economic and design principles and delve into why we make the decisions we do and use that knowledge to improve products and services.”

The IGCF 2023 capacity building programs exemplify the commitment to fostering leadership, innovation, and effective governance on a global scale. Each event showcased the transformative power of knowledge, highlighting its potential to drive positive change in government and society.