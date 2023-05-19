Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced its participation in Telecoms World Middle East 2023, being held on 30-31 May 2023 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. The company will showcase their AI driven IFS Cloud suite of solutions, which delivers a composable, single enterprise platform enabling Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to optimize service, project, and asset management.

Speaking on its participation in the event, Markus Persson, Telecommunications Global Industry Director at IFS says, “The native 5G stand-alone landscape is accelerating and moving towards cloud creating an increase in assets and the rise of IoT. These changes further amplify the unique value that IFS Cloud delivers to the telecom industry. The build-out of 5G and the new B2B industry use cases are exciting opportunities, and IFS is the ideal partner to support CSPs in the Middle East region since we not only support the network build-out itself, but we also have deep expertise in the other industry verticals that telecom operators and infrastructure providers are addressing with new B2B industry use cases”.

Markus Persson is presenting at the event and will speak on “AI-powered field service evolution: Optimize your assets, workers, and projects to scale operational efficiency and excel in the Moment of Service.” As part of his session, he will be showcasing how IFS enables some of MENA’s leading brands, including Saudi Telecom Company to increase process and field engineer efficiency, improve margins, and deliver a better customer experience. The session will explore how IFS empowers CSPs and communication infrastructure providers to manage their assets and resources from a single innovative platform, enabling optimization at an unparalleled scale and quicker decision-making always based on up-to-date real-time data.

With IFS Cloud, CSPs can access all IFS solutions and capabilities from a single product suite built on a common platform with common persistence storage. From AI-powered workforce planning and scheduling optimization and integrated mobile support for field workers to industry-leading field service management and enterprise asset management, all IFS solutions are inherently integrated to ensure accurate data sharing across the entire business, enabling more agile and efficient operations.

“Our telecom customers choose our software to support their digital transformation initiatives by replacing legacy systems with scalable, future-proof technology that offers embedded innovations such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, and augmented reality,” adds Markus.

IFS is continually recognized by technology analysts such as Gartner and IDC for its deep industry expertise. It is also the only telecom-focused vendor that is a Gartner and IDC leader in both Field Service Management and Enterprise Asset Management.

Industry experts from IFS will be present at booth no. E54 to showcase to visitors the latest IFS Cloud solutions that enable CSPs to maximize profitable service-based revenue streams and increase their agility and efficiency.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.