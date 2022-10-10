On the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022

The events include the GIA HUB, the GIA Forum, and the Arab IoT & AI Challenge Finals, with the participation of more than 16 Arab and African countries

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, The Technology and Engineering Management Society Branch (IEEE TEMS) and Global Innovation & Entrepreneurship (GIE) today announced the launch of the GIA Initiative, which includes a number of key activities: GIA HUB, which brings together Government, industry and academia bodies in the Middle East and Africa, with the aim of bridging the gap between government, industry and academia to promote economic and social development in the region, with the participation of 16 Arab and African countries, namely the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa.

On the sidelines of the 42nd session of GITEX Global 2022, the event takes place from October 10-14 under the slogan of communications and technologies for the full recovery phase of the COVID-19 crisis.

Commenting on this statement, Eng. Mohamed Aboud, IEEE TEMS Vice President for Membership Development and Marketing, said: “We are pleased today to launch the GIA Initiative, which is a major umbrella that adopts many activities and events that support the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Arab and African region, pointing out The launch of the new initiative through the GITEX Global window at its 42nd session reflects the extent of our belief in the importance of this event, which is a major integrated platform that allows industry leaders to move forward towards achieving sustainable development, and consolidate the visions of political leaders that support pushing the locomotive of digital transformation and maximizing the status of the knowledge-based economy Technology ".

It is also expected that the GIA Initiative will include the organization of the GIA Forum, which will be held for the first time and will host elite technology experts from government institutions, industry bodies and academia from all over the world, with the aim of discussing a number of key topics, including future trends in the field of Innovation, entrepreneurship, data-based governance and flexible working methods. The forum will host a detailed presentation of the success stories of the winning projects in the UAE Hackathon and other sessions.

In a related context, the GIA Initiative will witness the announcement ceremony of the finals of the Arab IoT & AI Challenge in its sixth session, which will be held with the participation of 40 teams from 12 Arab countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.

